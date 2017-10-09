Culture
Comics
Comics: Lóa & Elín

Comics: Lóa & Elín

Words by
@rvkgrapevine

Published October 9, 2017

Here are the latest offerings from the Grapevine’s cartoonists Lóa and Elín, addressing the issues of the day: periods, pesticide, global warming and white supremacy.

See more comics here.

Latest

Culture
Comics
Comic by Elín Elísabet

Comic by Elín Elísabet

by

Elín Elísabet is an illustrator with an abnormal interest in the mundane. You’ll find her around the streets of Reykjavík,

Culture
Comics
Comic By Elín Elísabet

Comic By Elín Elísabet

by

Elín Elísabet is an illustrator with an abnormal interest in the mundane. You’ll find her around the streets of Reykjavík,

Culture
Comics
Comic By Elín Elísabet

Comic By Elín Elísabet

by

Elín Elísabet is an illustrator with an abnormal interest in the mundane. You’ll find her around the streets of Reykjavík,

Culture
Comics
Comic By Elín Elísabet

Comic By Elín Elísabet

by

Elín Elísabet is an illustrator with an abnormal interest in the mundane. You’ll find her around the streets of Reykjavík,

Culture
Comics
Puking Robots And Mutated Dinosaurs: Iceland’s Comic Underground

Puking Robots And Mutated Dinosaurs: Iceland’s Comic Underground

by

The history of Icelandic comics has many prophets, but a small flock. After an influx of European comics through local

Culture
Comics
Cartoons: Lóa & Smjörfluga

Cartoons: Lóa & Smjörfluga

by

Here are the latest offerings from our regular cartoonists Lóa and Smjörfluga, on a festival innipúkinn and Te Olde Puffin

Show Me More!