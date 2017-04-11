Culture
Comics: Lóa & Smjörfluga

Comics: Lóa & Smjörfluga

Lóa & Smjörfluga

Published April 11, 2017

Our very favourite comic book illustrators Lóa and Smjörfluga present their latest, taken from our new issue, on the street now.

Lóa’s latest:

Smjörfluga’s latest:

See more comics here.

