Winners Of The 2019 Icelandic Art Awards Announced - The Reykjavik Grapevine

Photos by Reykjavik Art Museum

Two Icelandic artists have received prestigious national awards, announced to a statement to the press from the Reyjavík Art Museum.

Visual artist Eygló Harðardóttir was named the Artist of the Year for her solo exhibition ‘Another Space’ at the Living Art Museum. Artist Leifur Ýmir Eyjólfsson received the 2019 Motivation Award for his exhibition ‘Manuscript’ launched at the Reykjavik Art Museum.

The jury for the 2019 Icelandic Art Prizes included Aðalsteinn Ingólfsson of the Association of Art History and Theory; Margrét Kristín Sigurðardóttir, the Chairman of the Icelandic Visual Arts Council; and other prominent art experts.

According to the jury, Eygló’s Fall 2018 exhibition displayed a passion for art, creativity, and a profound curiosity. In Leifur Ýmir’s exhibition, the jury noted the artist’s integration of the content and material.

‘Manuscript’ is based on a collection of words, texts and sentence fragments that Leifur Ýmir collected over years. The artist presented his handwritten and engraved manuscripts on clay panels to highlight daily communications between people. The exhibition is on display at the Reykjavik Art Museum until March 4th.