Disposable Art: The “Saltjökull” Project Wraps Fish ‘n’ Chips In Art Prints

You may have heard the old aphorism about the news: that one day, it’s on the front page, and the next it’s fish-wrap.

Baltimore-based artist Bekí Basch has taken this idea and run with it in her latest site-specific artwork, entitled “Saltjökull.” Bekí has been photographing huge salt heaps used by the Baltimore Department of Transportation, which, she says, closely resemble glaciers. Six of her photographs of these salty non-glaciers have been printed onto hundreds of sheets of newsprint, and sent to Finsens Fish & Chip shop on Hafnargata in Stykkishòlmur, who will serve their fish ‘n’ chips wrapped in Bekí’s work until the prints run out.

So if you’re in Stykkishólmur anytime soon, don’t forget to swing by Finsens to pick up some free salty, fishy, greasy disposable art with your lunch.

“Saltjökull” is part of an ongoing project called “The Crown.” More information on the project can be found here.