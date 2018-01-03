Culture
Art
Icelandic Art Powers Up: BERG Contemporary Has International Ambitions

Icelandic Art Powers Up: BERG Contemporary Has International Ambitions

Words by
@brainlove
Photos by
Art Bicnick

Published January 3, 2018

BERG Contemporary sits discreetly on Klapparstígur, just metres away from the bustle of pedestrians and traffic of Hverfisgata. Located in a multi-floored building that was once a glass factory, it holds several crisp, spacious, immaculately maintained gallery rooms and offices, and a year-round exhibition programme.

The soft-spoken and mild mannered owner and director of the gallery is Ingibjörg Jónsdóttir, an artist, teacher, and curator with several decades of experience. The project is, for her, a labour of love that’s been long in the making. “I studied in Iceland, Mexico and Denmark,” says Ingibjörg. “I’ve taught here at the Icelandic College of Arts & Crafts, and later at the Icelandic Academy of Arts when that started around the year 2000. I’ve curated shows at the Reykjavík Art Museum, and abroad, and collected art for a long time. So running a gallery was the last thing I wanted to try. It was a thread I needed to pull at.”

Surprising space

The gallery opened in summer 2016 after a long period of planning, and a search for the right space. Today, BERG Contemporary represents eleven artists, from Iceland and abroad. “I like the idea that when artists make an exhibition for this gallery, they make something they wouldn’t have if the gallery wasn’t here,” says Ingibjörg. “I know from curating and hanging my own shows that the space is very important. It changes things. I’ve always been excited, when we start to mount an exhibition, about how it will turn out. It always surprises me.”

Despite this long-held wish, Ingibjörg didn’t embark on the journey lightly. “I wanted to be sure it was something I really wanted to do, because it’s a big commitment to the artists and collectors,” she says. “It’s not something you just give up.”

Opening doors

The role of gallerist has many facets, from programming the space and organising the business to networking, curating, promoting and mentoring. ”I want to be encouraging, inspiring and supportive, helping artists along and trying to open doors for them,” says Ingibjörg. “As I teacher I wasn’t very dominant—it was more about having conversations, and helping artists to find the things inside them. The things that are already there.”

“And of course, it’s about communicating with the outside art world, to create opportunities for exhibitions and things like that,” she continues. “I’ve been an artist myself, so I know what it means to have that kind of support.”

International flavour

BERG has quickly become a go-to for contemporary art in Reykjavík, hosting lauded exhibitions by, amongst others, Finnbogi Pétursson, Dodda Maggý and Haraldur Jónsson, and taking steps out into the world at international art fairs. But the space is still evolving, with a video projection space and a residency apartment planned in 2018.

“It’s healthy for the community of artists to have people visiting from abroad. It enriches the cultural life here.”

“We’re preparing an apartment here so we can have artists in residence,” says Ingibjörg. “It’s healthy for the community of artists here to have people visiting from abroad. I don’t think there are borders in art. There are many interesting Icelandic artists of course, but we have also artists from Japan, the USA, Germany, and other countries. I think it enriches the cultural life here, and it allows bridges to be built and connections to be made.”

A show by Ingunn Fjóla Ingþórsdóttir and Þórdís Jóhannesdóttir will open at BERG on January 12th. Follow BERG on Facebook here

Latest

Culture
Art
Live Painting, Sound Bathing, Dance, Gramophones: The Art Of Norður Og Niður

Live Painting, Sound Bathing, Dance, Gramophones: The Art Of Norður Og Niður

by and

As we approach the final day of Norður og Niður music festival, you probably have noticed that a lot of

Culture
Art
Anna Rún Tryggvadóttir: Everything Is In Motion, Nothing Is Solid

Anna Rún Tryggvadóttir: Everything Is In Motion, Nothing Is Solid

by

Each artist must determine the moment when a new piece of art feels finished and ready to be revealed to

Culture
Art
Container Society: xDeathrow Photographs A Stored Away Reality

Container Society: xDeathrow Photographs A Stored Away Reality

by

Þórsteinn Sigurðsson, aka xdeathrow, is one of Iceland’s most exciting photographers. His gritty and realistic portraits capture the shady side

Culture
Art
Don’t Miss It: Moss In Watercolours

Don’t Miss It: Moss In Watercolours

by

What’s the first thing you see when you start driving from Keflavik Airport to Reykjavik? It’s the vast plains of

Culture
Art
Everybody’s Spectacular Festival: Breathing Life Into Performance

Everybody’s Spectacular Festival: Breathing Life Into Performance

by

“The name has a double meaning. It’s both a reference to the body and to the fact that everybody is

Culture
Art
120-Year Old Theatre Iðnó Gets A Brand New Life

120-Year Old Theatre Iðnó Gets A Brand New Life

by

With its egg-white facade and prime location on Reykjavík’s Tjörnin pond, the 120-year-old theatre Iðnó is one of those buildings

Show Me More!