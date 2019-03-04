Happening This Week: Our Picks! - The Reykjavik Grapevine

Ah, March is here, which means we’re only two weeks away from the official start of “spring.” Get pumped for the Icelandic “spring” with these not-to-miss events.

Monday, March 4th

Stockfish Film Festival

Until March 11th, Bíó Paradís

Stockfish Film Festival brings together the standouts of last year’s festival circuit. This year, the festival will present 25 films from France to Taiwan, and everything from documentary workshops to Q&As with award-winning directors. They have an Oscar nomination, a Golden Bear winner, a Goya award nominee, and more. Tonight, there are six films playing, but we’d recommend catching ‘El Angel’ at 17:30. The film documents the life of Argentine serial killer Carlitos Robledo Puch. Stockfish runs from March 1st-11th at Bíó Paradís. Single films are 1,500 ISK; a four-film pass is 4,800 ISK; a full festival pass is 10,900 ISK. You can buy tickets here.

Tuesday, March 5th

Trophy: Flétta Design Studio

Until March 28th, Ásmundarsalur

Flétta Design studio has taken over Ásmundarsalur to deconstruct trophies—objects representing the pinnacle of human achievements. The workshop will be open until the beginning of DesignMarch, at which time the results will be exhibited. Today, Ásmundarsalur is open from 8:00 to 17:00, but if you can’t catch the exhibit right now, it’ll be open Monday to Friday from 8:00 to 17:00 and weekends from 9:00 to 17:00 until March 28th.

Wednesday, March 6th

R6013: Þórir Georg, Joseph Reeves, Bjarni Daníel

18:00, R6013, Pay what you can!

Tonight is all good vibes, ethereal tunes, and tasty soundscapes. Hardcore/punk legend Þórir Georg will serve up some ambient beauty, before Joseph Reeves takes the stage to wow you with some chill acoustic ballads. Afterwards, get ready for Bjarni Daníel—the singer and guitarist of dream punk sweethearts Bagdad Brothers—to continue the fun times. As always, the venue will provide a vegan dinner before the show. Admission is free, but don’t take that too literally, 1,000 ISK will be appreciated.

Thursday, March 7th

Rocky Horror Picture Show Screening & Pub Quiz

21:00, Gaukurinn, Free!

Come on weirdos, let’s do the Time Warp again! Gaukurinn gifts us a screening and pub quiz about the 1975 cult classic ‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’. And if you thought Tim Curry was good in ‘Home Alone 2: Lost in New York’, just wait until you see him in fishnets and stilettos as Dr. Frank N. Furter. Please come dressed in costume (and if that costume is completely inappropriate for most settings, you’re on the right track)—trust us, you’ll feel much more at home and in touch with your inner Rocky. We know you are twitching with antici……pation. Liquid prizes can be won.