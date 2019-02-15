Happening This Weekend: Our Picks! - The Reykjavik Grapevine

Happy Valentine’s Day! Just kidding, it’s an awful Valentine’s Day! That said, Pewdiepie is currently in Iceland, so if he’s reading this, please contact the Grapevine for an exclusive interview. We’re big fans. Down with T-Series!

Anyway, here are our not-to-miss events for the weekend.

Friday, February 15th

Drag-Súgur: RED For Filth!

21:00, Gaukurinn, 2,500 ISK

Don’t have a Valentine’s date? Is your love life a total drag? The monarchs of Drag-Súgur can’t relate, but they are ready to drag you on a magical journey to a place where you are loved by more than thirsty Grindr thots. Get ready for love, shade, pain, and a whole lot of duct tape. Are you RED-y for this? Special guest will be the #1 boss bitch herself, Crystal Lubrikunt. Tickets are 2,500 ISK.

Saturday, February 16th

No Happy Nonsense Opening

19:00, Harbinger, Until March 9th

In this new exhibit, artists Anna Hrund and Helen Svava work with mundane materials, which they dissect, dismantle, and rearrange, ultimately forming new, exotic hybrids. The exhibition is part of Harbinger’s “Relaxed and Romantic” series, which will have 6 different exhibitions over the first half of 2019. If you can’t catch the opening, “No Happy Nonsense” will be open until March 9th. Harbinger is open Thursday to Saturday from 14:00 to 17:00.

Sunday, February 17th

Black Sundays: ‘Grizzly Man’ Screening

20:00, Bíó Paradís, 1,600 ISK

Remember that time your mom told you that no matter how hard you think they are, grizzly bears are not your friend? Come re-enforce that view at this special screening—part of Bíó Paradís’s Black Sunday series—of Werner Herzog’s ‘Grizzly Man’. It’s truly one of the most disturbing and upsetting films around, and trust us, the Grapevine knows disturbing and upsetting.