Happening This Week: Our Picks! - The Reykjavik Grapevine

There are only ten more days ’til Valentine’s Day, so it’s time to download Tinder and start swiping, lest you want to spend the holiday lonely and depressed. Lighten your mood and meet some prospective lovers at these not-to-miss events.

Monday, February 4th

Eye Contact Experiment

20:00, Loft, Free!

Remember that time Marina Abramović did that exhibit at the MOMA where she sat in a chair and stared at people? Well, lucky for you, you can reenact it here tonight, minus the long lines and pretentiousness. Sit down, open your peepers, and watch strangers turn into friends and acquaintances into lovers right before your very eyes. We are confident a few marriages and children will be born out of this.

Tuesday, February 5th

Medium Of Matter

11:00-17:00, BERG Contemporary

Light structures on the wall, reflecting down onto wood sculptures which dominate the floor. White walls, contrasting sharply with lightly coloured floors. Shadows, quivering, perpetually in motion. Welcome to Rósa Gísladóttir’s new exhibition, which’ll be open until February 23rd. BERG Contemporary’s opening hours are from 11:00 to 17:00 from Tuesday to Friday and 13:00 to 17:00 on Saturday.

Wednesday, February 6th

To Fold A Line In Deep Blackness // Mirel Vieru

13:00-17:00, Listastofan

Romanian oil painter Mirel Vieru’s central artistic thesis is that of dichotomies, limits and folding. Here, he intersects that with the idea of the line, creating sensual and ghostly works that, at times, look like cocaine. See picture above for evidence. If you can’t catch the exhibit today, it’ll be on until February 14th, and Listastofan is open Wednesday to Saturday from 13:00 to 17:00.

Thursday, February 7th

Prump í Paradís: Mommie Dearest

20:00, Bíó Paradís, 1,600 ISK

Tina, bring us the axe! Yes, for this iteration of Hugleikur Dagsson’s bad movie series, he’ll present the amazing Joan Crawford in all her box office poison glory. ‘Mommie Dearest’ must be seen to be believed, but it’ll basically make you question why Faye Dunaway didn’t win an Oscar for her iconic performance as the dramatic actress. So go and let your inner diva out. But please: No. Wire. Hangers. EVER.