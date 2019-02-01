Happening This Weekend: Our Picks! - The Reykjavik Grapevine

The beginning of February means what? We’re close to the Chinese New Year? Valentine’s Day? The Super Bowl? Naw, it means paycheque! Spend that dough at one of these not-to-miss events.

Friday, February 1st

S.A.D. Festival

21:00, Paloma, Free!

If you ever, in any way, wanted to experience the Icelandic rap scene in Reykjavík’s dirtiest basement surrounded by people looking to assuage their seasonal depression with substance abuse, put on your best reflective pants, sis. The supergroup lineup of the #sadfestival includes kef LAVÍK, CYBER, Floni, Elli Grill, ALVIA, and more. Maybe, if you’re lucky, Ja Rule will show up with pieces of bread and cheese.

Saturday, February 2nd

From The Edge Of The World

Until February 16th, Opening event from 16:00 to 18:00, Ekkisens, Free!

Iceland meets LA this month at the vibrant basement arts space Ekkisens. Curated by Freyja Eilíf and Max Presneill, the artworks come from two different “edge of the world” locations: Iceland’s black coastline, and the Pacific metropolis of Los Angeles. Works by Alison Woods, Carlos Beltran Arechiga, Davíð Örn Halldórsson, the two curators and more will be on show. Throw on some sunblock and your parka and roller skate to Bergstaðastræti 25B to check it out. While the opening event is Saturday from 16:00 to 18:00, you can catch the exhibit until February 16th.

Sunday, February 3rd

Takeout Currie: Anne Carson & Robert Currie

21:00, Mengi, 2,500 ISK

To listen to Anne Carson read is to be mesmerised by your own uncertainty, the possibility of misunderstanding. One reading is enough to make you question your own existence, but three days back to back is enough to leave you questioning language, reason, and the space-time continuum itself. Could she be an actual ancient Greek poet, thrown forward through time like a harpoon into our rough century? Her presence is simultaneously natural and unnatural, like watching a bird collecting seemingly random leaves and plastic bottle caps. Only if you follow it to the end can you see how each piece fits into the structure of its nest. There isn’t a piece missing; every space is intentional. Come experience her genius with Robert Currie, Ásta Fanny, and Ragnar Helgi.