Coffee, Books And All Night Museum Parties: Anna Gyða's Perfect Day - The Reykjavik Grapevine

Anna Gyða Sigurgísladóttir is a radio host at RÚV. This is how she’d spend her perfect day in Reykjavík.

First thing in the morning

I would start the day off by meeting my best friends at Reykjavík Roasters—the old one on Kárastígur. We do this thing on Tuesdays where we meet at 8:00 sharp—which is extremely early for us—but we’ve found it’s the best way to start the day. We laugh so much and it changes the whole day. Those days are my favourite.

Mid-morning

I’d go swimming at Sundhöllin. There, I’d spend two hours laying in the children’s pool, doing nothing, closing my eyes, and hopefully not meeting anyone I know, which is hard in Reykjavík. I’ve become very introverted with time and always go to the same places, so I’d stop at Snaps for lunch, and order the duck.

Afternoon

After lunch, I’d head to Góði Hirðirinn. I love when I can go there with all the time in the world. It’s such a big open space with so many colours and people flowing around you that if you’re in a rush, it can become the worst place in the world… but if you have the time to explore, it’s so peaceful. My goal there is always books. They often have new English books that aren’t for sale in Icelandic book stores. I’ve found most of my favourite books there. I also go there for inspiration, to find new artists and theorists.

With the book I found in Góði Hirðirinn, I’d head to the floor of Borgarbókasafnið where they have the hammocks. It’s quiet and cosy and it’s really nice to read around people.

Dinner

For dinner, I’d stop by Fiskbúðin and Frú Lauga in Laugateigar to get loads of fresh things. Then, I’d try making room for a four hour meditative cooking session; make really good food and invite friends or family for dinner.

The perfect day criteria means I can do whatever I want right? I’d ask Þjóðminjasafnið if they’d open their doors until 4:30 AM, the same as party hours. I would love more things to be open in the off hours, because I typically have such little time to do daylight things.

Finally, I would go home and binge ‘Six Feet Under’ until I fall asleep.