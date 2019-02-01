Fancies: Deff Starr - The Reykjavik Grapevine

Fancies is a Grapevine series where we highlight an individual with supreme style. Our latest subject is Deff Starr , or Neville J. Ingley (29), who is a local drag artist. He will soon be leaving Iceland, but you can catch his goodbye show, ‘Deff Is Not The End’ , on February 1st at 21:00 at Gaukurinn.

Favourite stores in Reykjavík: Spúútnik and Góði Hirðirinn often have a lot of nice vintage things that you can take apart or customise. I also really like going to Kiosk and having a look at what Icelandic designers are making. I’m a big fan of MYRKA Iceland there. Having the occasional designer piece really brings a look together. I’m currently working with Daren Mark on a piece and he’s great. I also like to go into KronKron regularly to get inspired. I told the lady there that when I’m rich I’ll come back and buy everything. I think she thinks I’m joking.

Favourite piece: For stuff that I have made, it is probably my shaman poncho jacket with pom poms on it. Everything was from a charity shop and I made the pom poms myself. I didn’t have a sewing machine so I had to staple and hot glue it together. Other than that, the headpiece I wore at the last Drag-súgur show, which was made out of a Japanese fan, silk cherry blossoms, glitter-covered sheep jawbones, and more. It’s between those two.