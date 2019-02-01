Fancies: Deff Starr - The Reykjavik Grapevine

Fancies is a Grapevine series where we highlight an individual with supreme style. Our latest subject is Deff Starr, or Neville J. Ingley (29), who is a local drag artist. He will soon be leaving Iceland, but you can catch his goodbye show, ‘Deff Is Not The End’, on February 1st at 21:00 at Gaukurinn.
today’s look
Deff is wearing:
- Neon lace dress by Auland
- Kimono from MYRKA Iceland
- Leg warmers by Auland
- A pink ribbon neck piece that was Miss Gloria Hole’s old dress
- Jewellery from Góði Hirðirinn
- Cables from the KEX Hostel lost and found
- Wig was given to me by Dramatík, which I customised
style q&a
Describe your style in 5 words: Cosmic. Chaotic. Supernatural. Spiritual warrior.
Favourite stores in Reykjavík: Spúútnik and Góði Hirðirinn often have a lot of nice vintage things that you can take apart or customise. I also really like going to Kiosk and having a look at what Icelandic designers are making. I’m a big fan of MYRKA Iceland there. Having the occasional designer piece really brings a look together. I’m currently working with Daren Mark on a piece and he’s great. I also like to go into KronKron regularly to get inspired. I told the lady there that when I’m rich I’ll come back and buy everything. I think she thinks I’m joking.
Favourite piece: For stuff that I have made, it is probably my shaman poncho jacket with pom poms on it. Everything was from a charity shop and I made the pom poms myself. I didn’t have a sewing machine so I had to staple and hot glue it together. Other than that, the headpiece I wore at the last Drag-súgur show, which was made out of a Japanese fan, silk cherry blossoms, glitter-covered sheep jawbones, and more. It’s between those two.
Least favourite trend: I don’t like it when people try to look like they are from some old time, the 30s or something. I like modern fashion. You can wear tweed, but reinvent it in a new way instead of literally copying and pasting an old look. I like to challenge what you can put together. Wear tweed but wear neon with it as well. Then go dancing.
Lusting after: An outfit by Comme des Garçons, maybe a coat or kaftan.
