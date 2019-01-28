Happening This Week: Our Picks! - The Reykjavik Grapevine

It’s the end of the month, which means we only have one week until we can finally start blasting Bone Thugs N Harmony. What a time to be alive, right? Have the best farewell to January with these not-to-miss events.

Monday, January 28th

…now

Until May 12th, Reykjavík Museum Of Photography

Sony Global Imagine Ambassador Páll Stefánsson has spent 37 years as a traveler and photographer. In that time, though, the most memorable aspect of his journeys has been silence. Here, he captures the silence of the present. From refugees to endless glaciers to random strangers, he explores everything from discrimination to the inevitability of nature in a momentary glance. “We can’t change the light,” he says of the exhibition. “But we can all move mountains, with sympathy and kindness—and right now. Yes …. now.” The exhibit is open from 10:00 to 18:00 on Monday, but if you can’t catch it then, check it out from 10:00-18:00 on Tuesday to Thursday, 11:00 to 18:00 on Friday, and 13:00 to 17:00 on weekends.

Tuesday, January 29th

Watercolouring Night

20:00, Loft, Free!

After yesterday’s exhibition, we know you’re inspired to finally become the artist you were born to be—had your evil parents not discouraged your creativity, of course. Therefore, stop by what is low-key the most relaxing Tuesday night event in the city. Surrounded by like minded peers, water colour up a storm. Whether you’re an abstract, still-life, or post modern kind of gal, it’ll certainly work you into a cosy and creative haze. And don’t worry—materials and Íris María, instructor extraordinaire, are included.

Wednesday, January 30th

‘Skin 2 Skin’ by Bomarz ft. Svala Björgvins Premiere Party

20:00, Húrra, Free!

Svala Björgvins is the definition of the queen, and here, she teams up with BOMARZ—a.k.a. Bjarki Ómars—for a new track entitled ‘Skin 2 Skin’. At this special release party, you can come check out the music video for the song, which features both Bjarki and Svala as cartoon characters. If Svala’s previous videos are anything to go by, it’ll probably be way cooler than you, so this’ll be the perfect place to feel inadequate in the best way. The house opens at 20:00, but the viewing will begin promptly at 21:00. Don’t be late.

Thursday, January 31st

Dark Music Days 2019

17:30, Harpa, Various Prices

In the dark and spooky Icelandic winter, music becomes a rare beacon of light and hope. For this reason, every January since 1980, the Dark Music Days festival—“Myrkir Músíkdagar” in Icelandic—has taken place to present the best of experimental contemporary music. This year’s iteration in Harpa is no different, and the lineup on January 31st promises a doozy of a dark day. At 17:30, catch the colourful electroacoustic cello music of Zoë Martlew. Next, don’t miss the Iceland Symphony Orchestra at 19:30—conducted by Grapevine cover star Daníel Bjarnason—with an exploratory concert featuring everything from Þuríður Jónsdóttir’s ‘Flutter’ to Anna Meredith’s ‘HandsFree.’ The day ends at 22:00 with the percussion-based Danish ensemble Neko3, who serve up avant-garde music performed in complete darkness. You can catch Zoë for 2,000 ISK, the Iceland Symphony Orchestra show for 2,500 to 4,500 ISK, and the Neko3 concert for free!