Happening This Week: Our Picks! - The Reykjavik Grapevine

Snow is on the ground. Coffee is in our mug. Hope is in our hearts. Make the most of your winter week with these not-to-miss events.

Monday, January 21st

World Brain: Icelandic Premiere

18:00, IÐNÓ, Free!

World Brain is a new project from artists Stéphane Degoutin and Gwenola Wagon that is made out of mostly found materials—YouTube videos, scientific or pseudo scientific reports, news feeds, etc.—that explores data centres, animal magnetism, how to survive in the wild using Wikipedia, the inner lives of animals, and more. The goal is to build an alternative project for the survival of mankind. That sounds like a lot of artsy language, but we’re sold on it. See you there.

Tuesday, January 22nd,

KexJazz: Nicolas Moreaux

20:30, KEX Hostel, Free!

French bassist and composer Nicolas Moreaux—who you might recognise from last year’s Reykjavík Jazz Festival—has returned to our wee country for this special iteration of KexJazz. There, he’ll play original pieces from his newest album ‘Far Horizons’, which won the Grand Prix Du Disque award from the Charles Cros Academy. Trust us, that’s a big deal. The band will also feature saxophonist Óskar Guðjónsson, guitarist Hilmar Jensson, and drummer Scott McLemore.

Wednesday, January 23rd

Exhibition Opening: Alma + Júnía

19:00, Gaukurinn, Free!

Júnía Líf Maríuerla Sigurjónsdóttir and Alma Líf Þorsteinsdóttir have long been the de facto photographers of the Icelandic metal scene. Over the years, they’ve captured concert after concert, festival after festival, special moment after special moment. Now, they’ve curated their selection down to the best of the best, which you can see at this special Gaukurinn exhibition. Every photo will be for sale and the exhibition will last one to two more months.

Thursday, January 24th

Nerd Nite Reykjavík: White Out Party (Cult Night)

19:00, Stúdentakjallarinn, Free!

On the cusp of the darkest point of the year, it’s important to do whatever you can to lighten the mood. That’s why Nerd Nite Reykjavík is hosting this event under the theme of “white out”—attendees are encouraged to wear white clothes, which science-types say can positively affect your mood—which you’ll probably need, because the featured guest speaker is a cult survivor, who will speak about her experiences. Which cult was she in? Guess you’ll have to show up and find out!