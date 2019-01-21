Fancies: Hrafnhildur Björk Runólfsdóttir & Karítas Sigurðardóttir - The Reykjavik Grapevine

Photos by Art Bicnick

Fancies is a Grapevine series where we highlight an individual with supreme style. Our latest subject are Hrafnhildur Björk Runólfsdóttir (25) and Karítas Sigurðardóttir (25), best friends and WOW Air flight attendants. today’s look

Hrafnhildur is wearing: Vagabond shoes

Envii jumpsuit

Nike cap

North Face parka Karítas is wearing: 66° North jacket

Windbreaker pants

Buffalo shoes

Off-White belt

Carhartt bag

Black sweatshirt

Necklaces from Spúútnik style q&a Describe your style in 5 words: Hrafnhildur: Comfy, simple and warm. Karítas: Boyish, comfy, and cozy. I like hoodies, joggers and oversized jackets. When I shop, I’m more in the men’s section.

Favourite stores in Reykjavík: Hrafnhildur: Spúútnik, Zara, and 66° North. Karítas: All of those and Kolaportið on weekends. But we mostly shop abroad on layovers, at Urban Outfitters or Topshop maybe. Our fav Favourite piece: Hrafnhildur: My first layer from 66° North. I am always freezing and I can wear it underneath whatever and then be warm. Karítas: My North Face parka. I live in it.

Least favourite trend: Karítas: When we met, at 16, we wore like mini leather jackets, tight dresses, ripped leggings, and too dark foundation. It was the high school skinka look. Hrafnhildur: That was so terrible. I remember wearing leggings that were ripped in the front and the back, a really tight skirt and a lace tight top. Now I am like, oh my god, that’s the worst. And the thin black eyebrows were awful. But that’s how we met, how we bonded. Lusting after: Hrafnhildur: I want a new Barbour jacket. Mine is vintage. Karítas: A lot of jackets from 66° North, North Face, Supreme, and also the new Yeezy 500s in black.

