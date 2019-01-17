Happening This Weekend: Our Picks! - The Reykjavik Grapevine

More snow, more sadness, more sledding. That doesn’t mean though, that your weekend must be wet and icy. Here are your not-to-miss events to make your time ice cold—in the cool way.

Friday, January 18th

Prins Póló

22:00, Bryggjan Brugghús, Free!

Everybody knows that Icelanders love Prince Polo. However, a Polish chocolate bar cannot sing and that’s why Svavar Pétur Eysteinsson AKA Prins Póló has taken this role upon himself. His new album “Þriðja kryddið” is just as delicious as the good old chocolate bar, and contains the song ‘Lifið ertu að grínast’, which was the the winner of the Grapevine’s Song Of The Year award. Seeing him free is a treat. Don’t miss it. You can read more about Prins Póló here.

Saturday, January 19th

The Room Fanfest With Greg Sestero

17:00, Bíó Paradís, Various Prices (check on FB event!)

Oh hi reader. The so-unimaginably-bad-it’s-fantastic cult classic ‘The Room’ has astounded viewers since it first emerged from Tommy Wiseau’s mind in 2003. To celebrate, Greg Sestero, who played Mark in the film, will be hosting a two day extravaganza. Day 1 (January 18th) will present an opening at 17:00, a screening of Greg’s film with Tommy ‘Best F(r)iends: Volume I’ at 18:00, and ‘Best F(r)iends: Volume II’ at 20:30 with a Q&A directly after. That said, if you can only hit up one day, we’d reccommend going on Saturday, January 19th, which features a Room-themed pub quiz at 18:00 and a screening of the documentary ‘A Night Inside The Room’ at 20:00 with a reading directly after. At 22:00 though, there is the long-awaited showing of ‘The Room.’ Prepare yourself. By the way, you are our favourite customer. By the way, you are our favourite customer.

Sunday, January 20th

A Reversal Of Fortune

20:00, Dansgarðurinn, 2,000 ISK

In this piece, choreographed by Sandrine Cassini, 16 dancers dive into the physicalities of classical ballet techniques. Together, they challenge the tenants and limits of the ballet establishment. It’s basically a revolution, but with arabesques and grand jetés. The piece is put on by the Forward Dance, which is a youth company run by Dansgarðurinn. If you can’t make this Sunday show, the piece will also be shown on Saturday at 20:00. Tickets are 2,000 ISK, but if you happen to be a dance student, they are only 1,500 ISK.