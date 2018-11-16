War Of The Supernatural: The Elven Evacuation

In June of 2006, the small southern town of Vogar—just a stone’s throw from Keflavík—made the noble decision to help out their old folks with a new set of elderly-exclusive flats. The town selected the location, readied the diggers, and gave the go-ahead for assembly.

Elven anger

Unfortunately, there was one glaring issue with the construction that immediately roused the masses in protest of the apartment complex. Vogar had selected a construction spot that was already occupied by the OG inhabitants of Iceland—the elves.

“Like a modern-day Jimmy Carter in Iran, Erla journeyed towards the rock to start negotiations with her head held high.”

See, in the centre of the planned development laid a particularly large elven rock outcrop. The residents of the town—and the nation—argued that if Vogar wanted to build there, they’d have to get the elves to move. And, of course, knowing the notorious mischievousness of the hidden people, it was necessary to evict them respectfully. How could they force them out of their spot? Not only was it disrespectful, but imagine what hijinks they would get up to if properly pissed off?

Elven acceptance

Naturally, the town knew that it was best to leave the negotiations with a true elf-expert and promptly hired Erla Stefánsdóttir, ‘elf specialist’, to begin a dialogue with the creatures.

Like a modern-day Jimmy Carter in Iran, Erla journeyed towards the rock to start negotiations with her head held high. Later that day, she returned and assured the public that the elves were delighted with the prospect of an old folks home replacing their hideout and would vacate the premises shortly.

The elves subsequently migrated to a new spot and construction continued in harmony with men and elves, much like in the Lord of The Rings films when Haldir comes to the battle of Helms Deep with his army of elven archers to fulfil his promise to Aragon, the rightful King of Gondor. Except, in this case, the Vogar negotiations actually happened in real life.