Fancies: Geiri & Gugga

Fancies is a Grapevine series where we highlight an individual with supreme style. Our latest subjects are Sigurgeir J. Aðalsteinsson (Geiri), who works at Alvotech and is an artist, and Guðbjörg U. Kristjánsdóttir (Gugga), who works at Flash Laugavegi.

today’s look

Geiri is wearing:

Cape from Rokk & Rómantík

This jean vest was my own design and artwork

Top hat from Mysterious Shop with accessories from Rokk & Rómantík

Trousers from a second hand store

Shoes by New Rock

Glasses from Mysterious Shop

Cane from Rokk & Rómantík

Inner vest from a second hand store

My waist bag was ordered online

The jewellery is a mix of Hókus Pókus, Kolaportið and Rokk & Rómantík

Gugga is wearing:

Dress from Flash Laugavegi

Leather vest from Gyllti Kötturinn

Shoes from Kjólar & Konfekt

Jewelry from Dýrfinna Torfadóttir

style q&a

Describe your style in 5 words:

Geiri: Gothic rock’n roll inspired by Viking/Indian—Vikian. We are also very inspired by glam rock.

Gugga: Feminine hippie rock’n roll. We love clothes.

Favourite stores in Reykjavík:

Gugga & Geiri: Flash, Gyllti Kötturinn, Rokk & Rómantík, and second-hand stores.

Favourite piece:

Geiri: My top hat. I bought it in Mysterious Shop in Akranes. I change the accessories on the top of it from time to time so it’s never the same. I am a big hat man myself but I think this is the only one that suits my head. It’s also a slight reference to Slash.

Gugga: My E-Label Leather Jacket. It’s very old. It has these spikes at the back that tear my hair but I love it.

Least favourite trend:

Geiri: Traditional and ordinary looks. We are not traditional. We are not ordinary. We don’t like doing what you are supposed to do and our three boys are very proud of that!

Lusting after:

Geiri: My dog ate my old Harley Davidson boots, chewed a big hole in it, so I need new ones, either New Rock or Harley Davidson.

Gugga: Clothing from MYRKA Iceland, from Harpa Einars. She’s a genius.

Know someone with incredible aesthetics? E-mail us at grapevine@grapevine.is.