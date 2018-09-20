Culture
Fancies: Geiri & Gugga

Hannah Jane Cohen
Words by
@maidofshade

Published September 20, 2018

Fancies is a Grapevine series where we highlight an individual with supreme style. Our latest subjects are Sigurgeir J. Aðalsteinsson (Geiri), who works at Alvotech and is an artist, and Guðbjörg U. Kristjánsdóttir (Gugga), who works at Flash Laugavegi.

today’s look

Geiri is wearing:

  • Cape from Rokk & Rómantík
  • This jean vest was my own design and artwork
  • Top hat from Mysterious Shop with accessories from Rokk & Rómantík
  • Trousers from a second hand store
  • Shoes by New Rock
  • Glasses from Mysterious Shop
  • Cane from Rokk & Rómantík
  • Inner vest from a second hand store
  • My waist bag was ordered online
  • The jewellery is a mix of Hókus Pókus, Kolaportið and Rokk & Rómantík

Gugga is wearing:

  •  Dress from Flash Laugavegi
  •  Leather vest from Gyllti Kötturinn
  •  Shoes from Kjólar & Konfekt
  •  Jewelry from Dýrfinna Torfadóttir

style q&a

Describe your style in 5 words: 

Geiri: Gothic rock’n roll inspired by Viking/Indian—Vikian. We are also very inspired by glam rock.

Gugga: Feminine hippie rock’n roll. We love clothes.

Favourite stores in Reykjavík: 

Gugga & Geiri: Flash, Gyllti Kötturinn, Rokk & Rómantík, and second-hand stores.

Favourite piece:

Geiri: My top hat. I bought it in Mysterious Shop in Akranes. I change the accessories on the top of it from time to time so it’s never the same. I am a big hat man myself but I think this is the only one that suits my head. It’s also a slight reference to Slash.

Gugga: My E-Label Leather Jacket. It’s very old. It has these spikes at the back that tear my hair but I love it.

Least favourite trend:

Geiri: Traditional and ordinary looks. We are not traditional. We are not ordinary. We don’t like doing what you are supposed to do and our three boys are very proud of that!

Lusting after:

Geiri: My dog ate my old Harley Davidson boots, chewed a big hole in it, so I need new ones, either New Rock or Harley Davidson.  

Gugga: Clothing from MYRKA Iceland, from Harpa Einars. She’s a genius.



