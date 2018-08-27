Fancies: Dagur Sigurðarson

Fancies is a Grapevine series where we highlight an individual with supreme style. Our latest subject is Dagur Sigurðarson (20) is a student at Háskólinn í Reykjavík and works at Prikið.

today’s look

Wearing:

Old school Vans. They’re my brothers.

Pants I bought at a thrift store in London.

Everlast sweater. I just found it my house.

Bucket hat that I also just found lying around my house.

Various accessories.

Nail polish.

style q&a

Describe your style in 5 words:That’s hard. Definitely street, but kind of whatever. I just go with the flow, if I see something I like I get it. I don’t wear a lot of colour but I’d like to. Black just goes with everything. For me though, if it looks good, it looks good.

Favourite stores in Reykjavík: I don’t really have a favourite store I just go wherever. A lot of my clothing I just find places.

Favourite piece:A Nike sweatshirt I bought the other day. It’s black and goes with everything.

Least favourite trend: Louis tortoise glasses. They are fire.

Lusting after: The whole Gucci and Louis excessive thing like people going out wearing everything Gucci. You don’t need to have everything be Gucci. Like these shoes are my brothers, I found this hat at home and these pants are from a thrift shore. You don’t need to spend money on expensive shit. You can mix cheap finds with expensive shit.

