Culture
Music News: President Bongo, Airwaves For Gender Equality, G Y D A’s Moonchild

Music News: President Bongo, Airwaves For Gender Equality, G Y D A’s Moonchild

Noemi Ehrat
Words by
and
@brainlove

Published August 9, 2018

Acclaimed producer and DJ President Bongo—a former member of GusGus—has announced a new solo record. The release is the third in the LAPB (Les Aventures De President Bongo) series—an ambitious endeavour wherein Bongo “assumes the role of producer/instigator/artistic director, tasking some of modernity‘s most revered musicians with expanding their horizons.” This will result in 24 LPs released over the next seven years. The third in the series, entitled ‘Quadrantes,’ is a collaboration between the Prez himself and Óttar S, to be released on September 21st with remixes by Sonic Deception and Yotam Avni. JR

The New York Times reported recently that Iceland Airwaves has become the first festival to boast a lineup featuring at least as many female as male performers. Airwaves’ effort is part of the global Keychange initiative, which 109 festivals have signed on to, with the goal of achieving gender parity of festival lineups by 2022. According to Iceland Airwaves’ head of operations, Will Larnach-Jones, it was easy to reach their goal: “We looked at people we really liked, and then in meetings said, ‘Do we have enough?’ Happily we always did.” NE

Gyða Valtýsdóttir, whose album of reworked classical compositions ‘Epicycle’ met with great acclaim in 2017, has unveiled a video for “Moonchild.” It’s her first original solo work to be released under the new project name G Y D A, and the first taste of a solo album ‘Evolution’ that will come out on figureight this September. Gyða rose to prominence as a member of múm, but has been gradually weaving an intriguing world in her solo performances; the new song is a haunting, gossamer-delicate composition that promises great things for the LP. JR

Latest

Culture
What Have We Won?: Middle-Distance Running!

What Have We Won?: Middle-Distance Running!

by

While Iceland’s success in the area of javelin throwing might not come as a big surprise—considering their Viking past of

Culture
Making Of An Artist: New Wave Cinema, Indie Rock And Art With Rakel Mjöll

Making Of An Artist: New Wave Cinema, Indie Rock And Art With Rakel Mjöll

by

Rakel Mjöll Leifsdóttir (pictured above, middle) is the singer of the UK/Icelandic band Dream Wife, as well as being a

Culture
When Plan-B Turns Out To Be The Better Option: Grassroots Festival Commences

When Plan-B Turns Out To Be The Better Option: Grassroots Festival Commences

by

We‘ve all been there. A failed project. A goal unrealised. We ask ourselves, what went wrong? How can I improve

Culture
Grapevine Playlist: G Y D A, Vök, JFDR, Munstur, Grafík, Joey Christ & More

Grapevine Playlist: G Y D A, Vök, JFDR, Munstur, Grafík, Joey Christ & More

by and

Welcome to another rich and varied Grapevine Playlist, containing everything from the starry gentility of the acronymic G Y D

Culture
Chilli, Curiosities & Comedy: Kimi Tayler’s Perfect Day In Reykjavík

Chilli, Curiosities & Comedy: Kimi Tayler’s Perfect Day In Reykjavík

by

When she’s not paper machéing or riding around Reykjavík on her tricked-out bicycle, comedian, visual artist and self proclaimed ‘Aspiring

Culture
Happening This Weekend: Our Picks!

Happening This Weekend: Our Picks!

by

Welcome to Merchants’ Weekend: the only days when it is not only ok but encouraged to get so drunk you

Show Me More!