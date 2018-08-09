Culture
Fancies: Katrín Lena Þrastardóttir

Hannah Jane Cohen
Words by
@maidofshade
Photos by
Art Bicnick

Published August 9, 2018

Fancies is a Grapevine series where we highlight an individual with supreme style. Our latest subject is Katrín Lena Þrastardóttir (23), a WOW Air flight attendant.

today’s look

Wearing:

  • High waisted jeans
  • Doc Martens
  • Zara leather jacket
  • Leopard shirt from Vila
  • I can’t remember where the hat is from
  • Ray-Bans
  • Gucci bag

style q&a

Describe your style in 5 words: I like to look like I just walked out like that even though it took two hours. But in five words? Relaxed, comfortable, but still chic. I want to say trashy too but in a good way, with a touch of the ‘90s.

Favourite stores in Reykjavík: Zara for sure. That’s the only place I shop in Reykjavík. I shop mostly abroad because I go abroad often with my job.

Favourite piece: Probably my Gucci bag. I bought it from an online vintage shop and got it sent to a hotel. It’s from the ‘80s. One of a kind.

Least favourite trend: I hate those sweatshirts that lace up in the front. It looks a little bit childish to me. I also don’t like flared jeans. I guess just because I don’t think they look good on me. They look good if you are really tall and skinny.

Lusting after: I want another Gucci bag. Something that’s more in style right now. I was really lusting after the Gucci Marmont bag with the animals on it but they don’t make that one anymore. I guess I will try to find it online.

