Culture
Chilli, Curiosities & Comedy: Kimi Tayler’s Perfect Day In Reykjavík

Art Bicnick

Published August 7, 2018

When she’s not paper machéing or riding around Reykjavík on her tricked-out bicycle, comedian, visual artist and self proclaimed ‘Aspiring Power Lesbian’ Kimi Tayler told us how she’d spend her perfect day in Reykjavík.

For brunch
If I’m not scarfing down crumpets smuggled over from my homeland and washed down with a cup of English breakfast—one must remember one’s roots—I’ll head to Kaffi Laugalækur. Their weekend brunches are delicious and I love their pickled chillis. If you like things spicy ask them to sprinkle them liberally and with gay abandon! Much like a hobbit, I often require second breakfast and my go-to mid-morning snack is a warm cinnamon bun from Brauð & Co. accompanied by a latte from Reykjavík Roasters.

In the morning
Obviously, on a perfect day, the weather will be glorious, so I’d jump on my trusty bicycle friend, Barbara Kynast, and cycle around the city. There are plenty of paths around and I like to pack up some picnic snacks, plug in a podcast (I recommend ‘Icetralia’), and take off along the coast. There are some steep hills downtown, but the payoff comes when you whizz back down Laugavegur, ringing your bell and dodging tourists.

Afternoon
Being an art student, I enjoy both window shopping and freebies. One of my favourite places to do this is Kolaportið, where I can both peruse curiosities and sample nammi treats. Afterwards, I’d whittle away the rest of the afternoon in art galleries. I’m really into the vibrant culture of artist-run spaces so I’d check out who’s showing at Ekkisens and Harbinger.

For Dinner
I’m not vegan but can honestly say that the newly opened Veganæs not only sells the best burgers in the city, but that I almost wept when I finished the Burnt Sandwich because I was so sad it was gone. I don’t know if it’s witchcraft or crack, but they are certainly working some magic.

Late night
I regularly perform with Golden Gang comedy and co-founded a monthly show called ‘Jokes In-Between,’ so whatever the evening holds, there will be stand-up. Nothing makes me happier than performing with and watching the funniest bunnies in town at Gaukurinn and the Secret Cellar. To end the night, I’d head to Kiki for some lip-sync: a true lesbian pastime. I’ve mastered this mystical art not only to barter interpretive dance for free Jäger shots, but because it gives me a chance to combine some of my biggest passions: drag, a need for attention and an unholy obsession with Eurovision.

