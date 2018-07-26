Nature And Music At Breiðslan Festival

The small town of Borgarfjörður, which is located in the remote Eastfjords is hosting the 14th annual Bræðslan festival, including acts such as Daði Freyr, Emmsjé Gauti, Agent Fresco and Between Mountains, Morgunblaðið reports.

Population multiplies

Magni Ásgeirsson who organizes the festival together with his brother Áskell Heiðar Ásgeirsson told Morgunblaðið that they expect around 1,500 visitors, which means that the town’s population will multiply fifteen-fold over the weekend. “The festival is always sold out,” he said.

Multiple things to do and see

The festivals location might play a role in this, as many people enjoy listening to live music in the remote yet cosy town. “The festival is a combination of nature and music,” Magni explained. There are also plenty of other activities to do in Borgarfjörður, as there is the opportunity of kayaking, spotting whales or puffins, or even visiting the spa.

Besides the main acts on Saturday, there’s also an off-venue programme including a concert by the inhabitants of Borgarfjörður themselves and performances by JóiPé and Króli, Mugison, Sigríður Thorlacius and Amabadama on Friday.

Due to a mixed weather forecast, Magni recommends being prepared for both sunny and rainy weather, although the Eastfjords have so far been lucky with this summer’s weather, unlike Reykjavík.