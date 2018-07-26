Culture
Nature And Music At Breiðslan Festival

Nature And Music At Breiðslan Festival

Noemi Ehrat
Words by

Published July 26, 2018

The small town of Borgarfjörður, which is located in the remote Eastfjords is hosting the 14th annual Bræðslan festival, including acts such as Daði Freyr, Emmsjé Gauti, Agent Fresco and Between Mountains, Morgunblaðið reports.

Population multiplies

Magni Ásgeirsson who organizes the festival together with his brother Áskell Heiðar Ásgeirsson told Morgunblaðið that they expect around 1,500 visitors, which means that the town’s population will multiply fifteen-fold over the weekend. “The festival is always sold out,” he said.

Multiple things to do and see

The festivals location might play a role in this, as many people enjoy listening to live music in the remote yet cosy town. “The festival is a combination of nature and music,” Magni explained. There are also plenty of other activities to do in Borgarfjörður, as there is the opportunity of kayaking, spotting whales or puffins, or even visiting the spa.

Besides the main acts on Saturday, there’s also an off-venue programme including a concert by the inhabitants of Borgarfjörður themselves and performances by JóiPé and Króli, Mugison, Sigríður Thorlacius and Amabadama on Friday.

Due to a mixed weather forecast, Magni recommends being prepared for both sunny and rainy weather, although the Eastfjords have so far been lucky with this summer’s weather, unlike Reykjavík.

Latest

Culture
Making Of An Artist: Music And Visuals Collide With Mighty Bear

Making Of An Artist: Music And Visuals Collide With Mighty Bear

by

Strutting onstage in a ghostly, glamorous mask to a soundtrack of intense but ethereal beats, Mighty Bear is the undisputed

Culture
The Rainbow Road: It’s Pride Time In Reykjavík

The Rainbow Road: It’s Pride Time In Reykjavík

by

The annual Reykjavik Pride festival returns, running from August 7-12th. The festival has grown year by year, but at its

Culture
Slipknot Is Next: Une Misère’s PrikPort Mixes Hardcore And Hip Hop

Slipknot Is Next: Une Misère’s PrikPort Mixes Hardcore And Hip Hop

by

You probably never thought you’d see Une Misère and Joey Christ share the same stage. Well wake up baby, it’s

Culture
Your Merchants Weekend Bulletin: Party With The Punks, Couch Potatoes, Country Folk And Christians

Your Merchants Weekend Bulletin: Party With The Punks, Couch Potatoes, Country Folk And Christians

by

The first weekend in August is known to Icelanders as Merchants’ Weekend. It’s a bank holiday—for Icelanders, a phrase synonymous

Culture
Word Of The Issue: Útlandarigning

Word Of The Issue: Útlandarigning

by

While Iceland is known worldwide for its unpredictable and horrendous weather, things weren’t always so wet here. In fact, back

Culture
It’s Here! Check Out The First Episode Of ‘An Evening With Jono Duffy’

It’s Here! Check Out The First Episode Of ‘An Evening With Jono Duffy’

by

We’ve been hyped for this for months, and now it’s finally here! The Australian-Icelandic comedian Jono Duffy has made his

Show Me More!