Culture
Great Moments in Icelandic Cuisine: Pylsur

Great Moments in Icelandic Cuisine: Pylsur

Noemi Ehrat
Words by
Photos by
Stock Image/Art Bicnick

Published July 24, 2018

You can’t escape the pylsur, or “sausages,” anywhere in Iceland. Pylsur are more than a simple sausage though—they’re mostly consumed in form of hot dogs, Iceland’s most popular fast-food dish among both natives and foreigners.

In fact, the hot dog stand Bæjarins Beztu Pylsur has frequently been named the most famous hot dog vendor in the world. Notables like Bill Clinton, Metallica, and Kim Kardashian have stopped by to taste the Icelandic delicacy. Reportedly, Bill said that it was the best hot dog he had ever tasted. And as we all know, “Bill Clinton never lies.”

Or so we hear every fucking single day—because our office is next to said hot dog stand and we have to listen to the SHOUTING tour guide tell that same old joke EVERY. SINGLE. DAY. Including the sad laughter that follows. However, you don’t have to be in Reykjavík to experience the taste of Iceland: You can buy pylsur at every single gas station around the country.

Eina með öllu

The classic pylsur configuration is “eina með öllu,” which translates as “one with everything,” and includes mustard, ketchup and remoulade sauce, crowned with a sprinkle of raw and crunchy onion—no calorie counting here. Not only is this the only true way to enjoy every bite of your pylsa, it’s also the easiest way of ordering: instead of listing each and every topping you want, you can impress with your knowledge of Icelandic culture and language with a simple “Eina með öllu, takk.”

To end, here’s a gallery of Kim Kardashian eating a hot dog. For the record, she only ordered hers with ketchup.

Photo by Art Bicnick
Photo by Art Bicnick
Photo by Art Bicnick
Photo by Art Bicnick
Latest

Culture
Fancies: Árni Sveinsson

Fancies: Árni Sveinsson

by

Fancies is a Grapevine series where we highlight an individual with supreme style. Our latest subject is Árni Sveinsson (42),

Culture
Brighten The Corners: Kári Viðarsson Brings Street Art To Snæfellsnes

Brighten The Corners: Kári Viðarsson Brings Street Art To Snæfellsnes

by

Three American tourists stop and get out of their car at the former fire station in Hellissandur. They immediately start

Culture
What Have We Won?: Gender Equality! Ok, Not Quite…

What Have We Won?: Gender Equality! Ok, Not Quite…

by

Iceland has been placed first in the Global Gender Gap Report not once, but nine times. The report, which is

Culture
Curry, Band Meetings and Midnight Sun: Bjarni Daníel’s Perfect Day in Reykjavík

Curry, Band Meetings and Midnight Sun: Bjarni Daníel’s Perfect Day in Reykjavík

by

Bjarni Daníel is the singer and guitarist of dream punk sweethearts Bagdad Brothers, who just released their second EP, “JÆJA,”

Culture
Aussie Comedian Jono Duffy Harasses Tourists In Iceland

Aussie Comedian Jono Duffy Harasses Tourists In Iceland

by

This Friday, the pilot episode of “An Evening With Jono Duffy” will premiere. The new talk show, featuring Australian comedian

Culture
Making Of An Artist: Achromatopsia & The Man On The Moon With Árni Vilhjálmsson

Making Of An Artist: Achromatopsia & The Man On The Moon With Árni Vilhjálmsson

by

Árni Vilhjálmsson is an established artist, musician and actor in Iceland. He was a member of the legendary electro party-band

Show Me More!