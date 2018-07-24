Great Moments in Icelandic Cuisine: Pylsur

You can’t escape the pylsur, or “sausages,” anywhere in Iceland. Pylsur are more than a simple sausage though—they’re mostly consumed in form of hot dogs, Iceland’s most popular fast-food dish among both natives and foreigners.

In fact, the hot dog stand Bæjarins Beztu Pylsur has frequently been named the most famous hot dog vendor in the world. Notables like Bill Clinton, Metallica, and Kim Kardashian have stopped by to taste the Icelandic delicacy. Reportedly, Bill said that it was the best hot dog he had ever tasted. And as we all know, “Bill Clinton never lies.”

Or so we hear every fucking single day—because our office is next to said hot dog stand and we have to listen to the SHOUTING tour guide tell that same old joke EVERY. SINGLE. DAY. Including the sad laughter that follows. However, you don’t have to be in Reykjavík to experience the taste of Iceland: You can buy pylsur at every single gas station around the country.

Eina með öllu

The classic pylsur configuration is “eina með öllu,” which translates as “one with everything,” and includes mustard, ketchup and remoulade sauce, crowned with a sprinkle of raw and crunchy onion—no calorie counting here. Not only is this the only true way to enjoy every bite of your pylsa, it’s also the easiest way of ordering: instead of listing each and every topping you want, you can impress with your knowledge of Icelandic culture and language with a simple “Eina með öllu, takk.”

To end, here’s a gallery of Kim Kardashian eating a hot dog. For the record, she only ordered hers with ketchup.