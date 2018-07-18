Aussie Comedian Jono Duffy Harasses Tourists In Iceland

This Friday, the pilot episode of “An Evening With Jono Duffy” will premiere.

The new talk show, featuring Australian comedian and long-time Iceland resident Jono Duffy, covers a lot of topics, but in this clip Jono goes out among the bread-and-butter of Iceland’s economic life—the tourists. He questions them on a range of topics, including Icelandic music and pooping in nature, with joyful disregard for tourists and Icelanders alike.

Check out the hilarious clip, posted on Jono’s Facebook, below.