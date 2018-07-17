Culture
Detox Is Coming To Iceland…Officially

Hannah Jane Cohen
Words by
@maidofshade

Published July 17, 2018

Get your chin, lips, biceps, jawline, and more done ’cause drag queen extraordinaire Detox (iCunt) is coming to Iceland to host the pride extravaganza ‘We Like It Like That’. We at the Grapevine are living, dying, gagging, etc. The show will be on August 7th at 21:00. Also performing are Icelandic drag titans Drag-Súgur, vegan icon Honey LaBronx, and the incomparable Heklina. Regular tickets will be 3,500 ISK and VIP meet-and-greet, 6,000 ISK.

For those that aren’t acquainted with our silicone savage, Detox is one of the most beloved contestants from RuPaul’s Drag Race. She placed 4th on season 5 and was a runner-up on All Stars 2. More importantly, she’s served some of the most iconic looks ever seen on the show. For reference, here are some:

Cue the chorus of “Yaaaaas!”

For the record, during the Roast of RuPaul, she called Leslie Jordan, “gayer than the Fire Island production of ‘Rent’.” So if you’re doubting her hosting abilities, don’t. We’re biting our nails waiting to here what she says about Gógó Starr. Shadey shade.

So if you like dollars, diamonds, stunting, shining, million dollar deals, those Balenciagas, the one that look like socks, going to the jeweller to put rocks all in your watch, and texts from your exs when they want a second chance, don’t miss this Eleganza Extravaganza.

