Happening This Week: Our Top Picks

Today is that fated week of Friday the 13th. Insert eerie music. Celebrate with a host of ooky spooky events—or ones that are just cool. Here are our picks.

Monday:

Boardgamonday #41, Stofan, 20:00, Free

This weekly event is BYOB, aka Bring Your Own Board Game. If you’re lacking in that department though, Stofan has an ample supply. Come for Catan, stay for Scrabble, and don’t forget to yell Yahtzee!

Tuesday:

Pre-Christian Graves In A New Light, National Museum of Iceland

In 2017, six pre-Christian burial mounds were found in North Iceland. Swords, spears, and even a boat were unearthed. The exhibition displays a selection of the artifacts from Dysnes. Come see. The National Museum of Iceland is open everyday from 10:00 to 17:00.

Wednesday:

Sumie, Nordic House, 21:00, 2,000 ISK

Sumie is mesmerising. Using perfectly simplistic folk, the Swedish singer deftly treads the line between Scandinavian and Japanese. Beauty, pure and simple. Check out her debut album ‘SUMIE’ and if it’s to your taste, don’t miss this special iteration of the Nordic House Concert Series.

Thursday:

Welcome To New Zoéland, Listastofan, 13:00 – 17:00

Journey through the centre of the Earth to the exact opposite side of the planet in Zoé Sauvage’s multimedia exhibit. Exploring the dream of New Zealand, the artist interrogates the relationship between man, the natural landscape, tourism and the facets of a traveler. Today is the last day so be there nek minnit. Listastofan is open from Wednesday to Saturday from 13:00 – 17:00.

Friday:

Eistnaflug 2018, Neskaupstaður, 3,300 – 27,900 ISK

Two words: Anathema. Batushka. Ok, also tons more, but we are just massive Batushka and Anathema fans at the Grapevine. Come see them at Iceland’s annual metal extravaganza held in the beautiful little eastern hamlet of Neskaupstaður. Eistnaflug is held from July 11th to 14th.