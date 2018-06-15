Culture
Ask A Philosopher: What Is Island Mentality And Do You Think It Exists In Iceland?

Ask A Philosopher: What Is Island Mentality And Do You Think It Exists In Iceland?

Juliana Iluminata Wilczynski
Words by
Photos by
Kristinn Ingvarsson

Published June 15, 2018

We asked philosopher Gústav Adolf Bergmann Sigurbjörnsson, PhD candidate in philosophy at the University of Iceland and chairman of the Icelandic Philosophy Society about the island mentality in Iceland.

Island mentality is a colloquial term and, as such, is rather vague. It is loosely supposed to capture two characteristics that are said to be typical of island communities (though not exclusive to them). On the one hand there is a positive kind of exceptionalism, the belief that your community is generally better than other communities, and on the other there is a sort of provincialism that is characterized by a disregard or enmity to outsiders and outside values—a certain kind of narrow-mindedness.

All communities establish norms, ways of being and ways of conceptualising the world that are particular to that community and relate to its history, its present and suggest to it a future. If the imagery that these ideas evoke are generally positive they are likely to relate to other communities with an air of superiority.

This is not something particular to islands or closed off communities. It’s typical in-group behaviour and you can find it in large communities (“Make America great again!”) as well as in small ones (“HÚH!”).

The exceptionalism that characterises Icelanders is strongly linked to our self-image as one of the Nordic states, evoking both the perceived successes of the states of the North Atlantic as well as some, well, rather confused notions of a Viking heritage. The exceptionalism here seems not that different from the one you would find in the other Nordic states.

Latest

Culture
Fancies: Böðvar Guðjónsson

Fancies: Böðvar Guðjónsson

by

Böðvar Guðjónsson (48) is omnipresent in downtown Reykjavík. You probably know him best as the former figurehead of the KEX

Culture
War Of The Nerds: Hugleikur’s HÚ-riffic Tale

War Of The Nerds: Hugleikur’s HÚ-riffic Tale

by

Syphilis. The Spanish Inquisition. Ariana Grande’s ‘No Tears Left To Cry’—there are some things you just can’t joke about. But

Culture
From Creative People For Creative People: The Space Reykjavík Opens Its Doors On June 16th

From Creative People For Creative People: The Space Reykjavík Opens Its Doors On June 16th

by

There is fresh air in Reykjavík’s ex-industrial area, Grandi. Right next to the celebrated Omnom chocolate factory, there’s a space

Culture
111: Straight Outta Breiðholt

111: Straight Outta Breiðholt

by

I ventured out from the cosy and often too comfortable 101 bubble to meet with Sigurþór Hallbjörnsson—better known as Spessi—in

Culture
When You’re Estranged: Reykjavík’s Special Edition Drag Mag

When You’re Estranged: Reykjavík’s Special Edition Drag Mag

by

Estranged is a new, mobile magazine project by local photographer Kaspars Bekeris and Matthias Boyer. You might know the work

Culture
Fancies: Stella Björt Gunnarsdóttir & Alexander Fannar Kristjánsson

Fancies: Stella Björt Gunnarsdóttir & Alexander Fannar Kristjánsson

by

Stella Björt Gunnarsdóttir (27) is the manager of Spúútnik’s Kringlan location and is also a freelance stylist. Alexander Fannar Kristjánsson

Show Me More!