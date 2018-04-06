Fancies: Ragnheiður Anna Róbertsdóttir

Ragnheiður Anna Róbertsdóttir (23) is the manager of and buyer for GK Reykjavík.

today’s look

Wearing:

Calvin Klein shirt

Won Hundred jeans

Won Hundred coat

Jacket from my Mom

Shoes from the Red Cross

Vanessa Mooney and Fashionology necklaces

style q&a

Describe your style in 5 words: Layers, colours, patterns and ever-changing.

Favourite stores in Reykjavík: GK Reykjavík and Spúútnik.

Favourite piece: It’s hard to choose but probably my yellow fake fur jacket from Spúútnik and my red ankle boots from Won Hundred.

Least Favourite Trend: I don’t like trends for the sake of being trends. If they compliment your own style, great, but when everyone is wearing something just because it’s a trend things get pretty bad, especially in a small place like Iceland. The worst trend I can think of was the time of the Icelandic army jacket when every Icelandic girl was wearing an army jacket, including myself. I like army jackets but that was too much.

Lusting After: Vetements Exit Sign boots and the Balenciaga Triple S sneakers. I would also like a Burberry coat.

Fancies is a new Grapevine segment where we highlight an individual with supreme style. Know someone with incredible aesthetics? E-mail us at grapevine@grapevine.is