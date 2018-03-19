Culture
PHOTOS: DesignMarch 2018

PHOTOS: DesignMarch 2018

Hannah Jane Cohen
Words by
@maidofshade
Photos by
Art Bicnick

Published March 19, 2018

This weekend, DesignMarch hit Reykjavík with a bang, rounding up the most exciting, innovative, and relevant design projects in the country for a weekend of surefire inspiration. With a program chock full of everything from an exhibit about eggs to dialogues about design in the homes of ambassadors, an eye-opening time was had by all—especially us.

Missed it? Bummed out? No worries, our photographer Art Bicnick was on site snappin’ away, so check out these pictures and pretend you were there. Fun, right?

Need more? Check out our Design Award winners here.

Latest

Culture
Museums in Strange Places Podcast #13: The Women’s History Archive in Iceland

Museums in Strange Places Podcast #13: The Women’s History Archive in Iceland

by

Hey there. I’m Hannah. I’m an American museum professional and Fulbright Fellow living in Reykjavík, and I’m the host of

Culture
The Fjords Are Alive With The Sound Of Aldrei Fór Eg Suður’s 15th year

The Fjords Are Alive With The Sound Of Aldrei Fór Eg Suður’s 15th year

by

Easter is right around the corner, which means one thing for the Westfjord town of Ísafjörður—it’s about to get really

Culture
Making Of An Artist: Erotica, Words & A Lotta Girls With Solveig Pálsdóttir

Making Of An Artist: Erotica, Words & A Lotta Girls With Solveig Pálsdóttir

by

Solveig Pálsdóttir is a multi-faceted artist. An established illustrator and member of RVKDTR, she’s about to open her eighth private

Culture
Fancies: Kristbjörg Lára Gunnarsdóttir

Fancies: Kristbjörg Lára Gunnarsdóttir

by

Kristbjörg Lára Gunnarsdóttir (27) works at Spúútnik’s Kringlan location and is also the singer of Mojo Don’t Go. —————————————— today’s

Culture
What Have We Won?: Jóhanna Guðrún’s Second Place Triumph

What Have We Won?: Jóhanna Guðrún’s Second Place Triumph

by

In a previous Grapevine article, British journalist and unabashed Eurovision-obsessé Joanna Smith described Eurovision as, “The time of year when

Culture
Museums in Strange Places Podcast #12: The Icelandic Aviation Museum

Museums in Strange Places Podcast #12: The Icelandic Aviation Museum

by

Hey there. I’m Hannah. I’m an American museum professional and Fulbright Fellow living in Reykjavík, and I’m the host of

Show Me More!