Fancies: Kristbjörg Lára Gunnarsdóttir

Hannah Jane Cohen
Words by
@maidofshade
Photos by
Art Bicnick

Published March 16, 2018

Kristbjörg Lára Gunnarsdóttir (27) works at Spúútnik’s Kringlan location and is also the singer of Mojo Don’t Go.

today’s look

Wearing:

  • Matching electric blue pants, shirt, and coat
  • Electric red hair: I am very electric today!
  • Red eyeliner
  • White turtleneck
  • Shirt with a dragon & tiger fighting on it
  • YRA Dominatrix Boots
  • Beret

style q&a

Describe your style in 5 words: Weird. Mysterious. Colourful. Weird (again). Um… makes-people-stare.

Favourite stores in Reykjavík: Well I work in Spúútnik, so…Spúútnik. But I just find things here and there. I shop on the internet a lot but I also like going to Kolaportið and checking out Húrra, Yeoman, Ziska, and Aftur. I also sew.

Favourite piece: Hair is a big part of your ego so it’s my favourite piece. I love changing it—my hair is originally chestnut red but I’ve had it black, brown, blonde, purple, silver, pastel pink, purple pink, with bee stripes highlights, and my favourite which is electric David Bowie homage red. I decide how I should be dressed from how my hair is.

Least Favourite Trend: The I’m-always-in-the-gym look, you know with Under Armour shirts, yoga pants, and neon Nikes. I think it’s a little lazy and it’s everywhere.

Lusting After:  Right now, everything PVC, but also a totally matching Cher from ‘Clueless’ plaid jacket and skirt, preferably in yellow.

Plus, for the feðraveldi (‘patriarchy’) and ageism to go fuck itself ‘cause we wear what we want!

Fancies is a new Grapevine segment where we highlight an individual with supreme style. Know someone with incredible aesthetics? E-mail us at grapevine@grapevine.is

