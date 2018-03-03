Culture
What Have We Won?: The 1991 Bermuda Bowl

What Have We Won?: The 1991 Bermuda Bowl

Hannah Jane Cohen
Words by
@maidofshade

Published March 3, 2018

While Iceland is known worldwide for being good at things like bizarre music, waterfalls, and banking fraud, the country has never really, until recently, made headlines for their sporting finesse. Sure, the 2016 Euros gave the country some pizzazz, but foreigners—and Icelanders, for that matter—might be hard-pressed to remember any other notable victories. But there have been some. In ‘What Have We Won?’, the Grapevine dives so deeply into Iceland’s sporting triumphs that we emerge on the other side as free-dive champions. This issue, it’s the 1991 Bermuda Bowl.

*Viking clap*

Icelanders are notoriously fond of complicated games. Think about it: what other country would create a massive online video game about the economy? Given this information, the card game Bridge, which is famously difficult to master, seems right up their alley. Add in the long, dark winter months, where there’s not much else to do but stay inside and play cards, and you’ve got the right elements for a winning team.

And a winning team is exactly what Iceland brought at the 1991 Bermuda Bowl, where the country took home the world championship with a superstar team made up of Örn Arnþósson, Guðmundur Arnarson, Jón Baldursson, Guðlaugur Jóhansson, Þorlákur Jónsson, and Aðalsteinn Jörgensen.

The Bowl was a movie-worthy underdog story. Upon their arrival in Japan, Iceland’s team was considered such a long-shot that both Poland and the United States schemed to end up in fourth place, thus intentionally going into the quarter-finals against Iceland, who they assumed they would beat easily. They didn’t though! We showed them, right! HÚH!

A game for the world

You can find an in-depth analysis of the championship game between Iceland and Poland online, but no one at the Grapevine knows anything about bridge, so the information was pretty useless for us. It looked impressive, but that said, truly the only thing you really need to know about bridge is that hearts are worth more than both diamonds and clubs. Now that’s a sentiment the world should try and get its head around.

Latest

Culture
Design For A World At A Crossroads: DesignTalks 2018

Design For A World At A Crossroads: DesignTalks 2018

by

Design, to differentiate it from art, is all about function. Aesthetics, or the visual, the beautiful, is but one of

Culture
Fancies: Jón Guðrún-Carlosson

Fancies: Jón Guðrún-Carlosson

by

Jón Guðrún-Carlosson (21) is a student studying tailoring at Tækniskólinn.  —————————————— today’s look      Wearing: Ready-Made Kimono: I took

Culture
Missing In Iceland: An Olympic Gold Metal

Missing In Iceland: An Olympic Gold Metal

by

At the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, gymnast Keri Shrug needed to perform one perfect vault in order for the United States

Culture
Making Of An Artist: Rotting Meat, Folk Songs, & Darkthrone With Tómas Ísdal

Making Of An Artist: Rotting Meat, Folk Songs, & Darkthrone With Tómas Ísdal

by

Tómas Ísdal could easily be called the backbone of Icelandic black metal. In addition to co-owning Vánagandr—Iceland’s black metal cassette

Culture
Museums in Strange Places Podcast #3: Gljúfrasteinn, The Halldór Laxness Museum

Museums in Strange Places Podcast #3: Gljúfrasteinn, The Halldór Laxness Museum

by

Hey there. I’m Hannah. I’m an American museum professional and Fulbright Fellow living in Reykjavík, and I’m the host of

Culture
New In Town: Spánski, A Spanish-Style Wine Bodega

New In Town: Spánski, A Spanish-Style Wine Bodega

by

Spánski is a brand new bodega-style wine basement opened its doors in mid-February. Down a few steps from the street

Show Me More!