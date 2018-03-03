Culture
Fancies: Jón Guðrún-Carlosson

Fancies: Jón Guðrún-Carlosson

Hannah Jane Cohen
Words by
@maidofshade
Photos by
Art Bicnick

Published March 3, 2018

Jón Guðrún-Carlosson (21) is a student studying tailoring at Tækniskólinn. 

——————————————

today’s look 

   

Wearing:

    • Ready-Made Kimono: I took two evening robes and sewed them together. I like to find stuff and just sew them together in new ways, make something new with something old.
    • Black Hoodie
    • Black Turtleneck
    • Black Wide pants
    • Black Booties

——————————————

style q&a

Describe your style in 5 words: Wear old. Think new. Black.

Favourite stores in Reykjavík: I don’t shop very much here, but maybe at Stefánsbúð and KronKron. KronKron is fucking expensive but if I find something I want, I buy it. I am very lucky that I don’t know how to shop online or else I’d be broke.

Favourite piece: Jesus. Everything that I own. I think I am kind of a hoarder with clothes but I love them all. In my room, I have a beautiful antique sofa with a hill of clothes on it, a walk-in closet that is filled, then drawers that are stuffed with black socks. I also have a lot of fabric.

But I just bought 12 cm high velvet pin-heeled boots from Spúútnik that I love. My friend wants me to be a drag queen like Violet Chachki so I guess I now have the heels for it.

Least Favourite Trend: The worst trend is when people make a whole outfit a trend. Right now it’s a duster coat, mom jeans, and a tight turtleneck. So you walk into a fast fashion store, buy the whole thing and call that fashionable. People walk in different and come out the same. It’s not their own style and it makes me yawn. There’s a difference between fashionable and trendy. Fashion is art. Trends are hype. You’re following others instead of following yourself.

Lusting After: A black Maison Martin Margiela skirt/dress. Also a shelf.

——————————————

Fancies is a new Grapevine segment where we highlight an individual with supreme style. Know someone with incredible aesthetics? E-mail us at grapevine@grapevine.is

Latest

Culture
Design For A World At A Crossroads: DesignTalks 2018

Design For A World At A Crossroads: DesignTalks 2018

by

Design, to differentiate it from art, is all about function. Aesthetics, or the visual, the beautiful, is but one of

Culture
What Have We Won?: The 1991 Bermuda Bowl

What Have We Won?: The 1991 Bermuda Bowl

by

While Iceland is known worldwide for being good at things like bizarre music, waterfalls, and banking fraud, the country has

Culture
Missing In Iceland: An Olympic Gold Metal

Missing In Iceland: An Olympic Gold Metal

by

At the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, gymnast Keri Shrug needed to perform one perfect vault in order for the United States

Culture
Making Of An Artist: Rotting Meat, Folk Songs, & Darkthrone With Tómas Ísdal

Making Of An Artist: Rotting Meat, Folk Songs, & Darkthrone With Tómas Ísdal

by

Tómas Ísdal could easily be called the backbone of Icelandic black metal. In addition to co-owning Vánagandr—Iceland’s black metal cassette

Culture
Museums in Strange Places Podcast #3: Gljúfrasteinn, The Halldór Laxness Museum

Museums in Strange Places Podcast #3: Gljúfrasteinn, The Halldór Laxness Museum

by

Hey there. I’m Hannah. I’m an American museum professional and Fulbright Fellow living in Reykjavík, and I’m the host of

Culture
New In Town: Spánski, A Spanish-Style Wine Bodega

New In Town: Spánski, A Spanish-Style Wine Bodega

by

Spánski is a brand new bodega-style wine basement opened its doors in mid-February. Down a few steps from the street

Show Me More!