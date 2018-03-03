Fancies: Jón Guðrún-Carlosson

Jón Guðrún-Carlosson (21) is a student studying tailoring at Tækniskólinn.

——————————————

today’s look

Wearing:

Ready-Made Kimono: I took two evening robes and sewed them together. I like to find stuff and just sew them together in new ways, make something new with something old. Black Hoodie Black Turtleneck Black Wide pants Black Booties



——————————————

style q&a

Describe your style in 5 words: Wear old. Think new. Black.

Favourite stores in Reykjavík: I don’t shop very much here, but maybe at Stefánsbúð and KronKron. KronKron is fucking expensive but if I find something I want, I buy it. I am very lucky that I don’t know how to shop online or else I’d be broke.

Favourite piece: Jesus. Everything that I own. I think I am kind of a hoarder with clothes but I love them all. In my room, I have a beautiful antique sofa with a hill of clothes on it, a walk-in closet that is filled, then drawers that are stuffed with black socks. I also have a lot of fabric.

But I just bought 12 cm high velvet pin-heeled boots from Spúútnik that I love. My friend wants me to be a drag queen like Violet Chachki so I guess I now have the heels for it.

Least Favourite Trend: The worst trend is when people make a whole outfit a trend. Right now it’s a duster coat, mom jeans, and a tight turtleneck. So you walk into a fast fashion store, buy the whole thing and call that fashionable. People walk in different and come out the same. It’s not their own style and it makes me yawn. There’s a difference between fashionable and trendy. Fashion is art. Trends are hype. You’re following others instead of following yourself.

Lusting After: A black Maison Martin Margiela skirt/dress. Also a shelf.

——————————————

Fancies is a new Grapevine segment where we highlight an individual with supreme style. Know someone with incredible aesthetics? E-mail us at grapevine@grapevine.is