New In Town: Spánski, A Spanish-Style Wine Bodega

Spánski is a brand new bodega-style wine basement opened its doors in mid-February. Down a few steps from the street sits a maroon drinking room with a focus on Spanish wine. Tempranillo and Rioja are available by the glass, and the house red is on tap; Augustin, the Spanish gentleman who runs the place, is happy to talk about their merits.

Happy hour is 4-7pm, with beer and wine for 750 ISK, and there are some tapas snacks of aioli and crab salad breads if you’re peckish. Visit Spánski at Ingólfsstraeti 8.

