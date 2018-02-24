Culture
New In Town: Spánski, A Spanish-Style Wine Bodega

New In Town: Spánski, A Spanish-Style Wine Bodega

Words by
@brainlove
Photos by
Timothée Lambrecq

Published February 24, 2018

Spánski is a brand new bodega-style wine basement opened its doors in mid-February. Down a few steps from the street sits a maroon drinking room with a focus on Spanish wine. Tempranillo and Rioja are available by the glass, and the house red is on tap; Augustin, the Spanish gentleman who runs the place, is happy to talk about their merits.

Happy hour is 4-7pm, with beer and wine for 750 ISK, and there are some tapas snacks of aioli and crab salad breads if you’re peckish. Visit Spánski at Ingólfsstraeti 8.

