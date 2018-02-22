Beer, Wonderful Beer: The Annual Icelandic Beer Festival Is Here!

The Icelandic Beer Festival returns for a seventh year today, as independent micro-brewers from a variety of countries show off their wares and rub shoulders with Icelandic and international beer enthusiasts to sip sour ales, dark stouts, and all kinds of weird and wonderful brewing experiments.

The festival takes place 22nd-24th February at Kex Hostel, launching at 5pm tonight, and tickets are priced at 14,900 ISK. Tasting all the beers is included in the ticket price.

It’s a jolly event with a community feeling—and if you happen to be into flat caps, beards, dad bods and ruddy complexions, this is definitely the place to be this week. Get your ticket here, and see the full tasting and entertainment programme here. You can also vicariously follow updates from the breweries on Twitter via the #KexBeerFest18 hashtag.

We’ll be there trying out some brews: stay tuned for more beer-related articles.

The full list of breweries taking part this year is: 18th Street Brewery, Aslin Beer Co., Austri, Barr, Beavertown Brewery, Black Project Spontaneous & Wild Ales, Bokkereyder, Borg Brugghús, Brewing Költur, Brewski Beer, Brothers Brewery, BRUS, Civil Society Brewing Co, Cloudwater Brew Co., Collective Arts Brewing, Cycle Brewing, Einstök, Fonta Flora Brewery, de Garde Brewing, Garage Beer Co., Half Acre Beer Company, J. Wakefield Brewing, Járn og Gler / Malbygg, Jón Ríki, KEX Brewing, Lady Brewery, Lamplighter Brewing Co., Lord Hobo Brewing Company, Mikkeller, O/O Brewing, Other Half Brewing Co.People Like Us, Prairie Artisan Ales, Reykjavík Brewing Company, Segull 67, Smiðjan, Speciation Artisan Ales, Surly Brewing Company To Øl, Transient Artisan Ales, Vífilfell, Voodoo Brewing Co., Ægisgarður, Öldur, Ölvisholt, Ölgerðin Egill Skallagrímsson, Ölverk and the ÖR Brewing Project.