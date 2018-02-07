Culture
Fancies: Karin Sveinsdóttir

Hannah Jane Cohen
Words by
@maidofshade
Photos by
Art Bicnick

Published February 7, 2018

Karin Sveinsdóttir (21) works at vintage store Spúútnik’s downtown location and is also the musician behind Young Karin.  

——————————————

today’s look

Wearing:

  • Saks Potts jacket
  • My favourite Levi’s jean
  • Boots from Spúútnik
  • Gold necklaces mixed from all over. Some are from my sister and best friend, some are from Spúútnik.

——————————————

style q&a

Favourite stores in Reykjavík: Spúútnik & Húrra Reykjavík

Overall Aesthetic: Romantic, Victorian, edgy, and streetwear all blended together.

Least Favourite Trend: I just saw these Nike sneakers with a thin heel. I thought it was so funny. I would never ever ever wear that.

Favourite Piece: A Versace denim set my boyfriend bought me for Christmas.

Lusting After: Acne studio sneakers, black, size 36. They have them in stock at the London store and I am going there in February so hopefully they still have them! I really want chunky sneakers like the Fenty ones.   

——————————————

