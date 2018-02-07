Fancies: Karin Sveinsdóttir

Karin Sveinsdóttir (21) works at vintage store Spúútnik’s downtown location and is also the musician behind Young Karin.

today’s look

Wearing:

Saks Potts jacket

My favourite Levi’s jean

Boots from Spúútnik

Gold necklaces mixed from all over. Some are from my sister and best friend, some are from Spúútnik.

style q&a

Favourite stores in Reykjavík: Spúútnik & Húrra Reykjavík

Overall Aesthetic: Romantic, Victorian, edgy, and streetwear all blended together.

Least Favourite Trend: I just saw these Nike sneakers with a thin heel. I thought it was so funny. I would never ever ever wear that.

Favourite Piece: A Versace denim set my boyfriend bought me for Christmas.

Lusting After: Acne studio sneakers, black, size 36. They have them in stock at the London store and I am going there in February so hopefully they still have them! I really want chunky sneakers like the Fenty ones.

