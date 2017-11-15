Culture
Art
Don’t Miss It: Moss In Watercolours

Don’t Miss It: Moss In Watercolours

Jessica Peng
Words by
Photos by
Jessica Peng and Derek Mundell

Published November 15, 2017

What’s the first thing you see when you start driving from Keflavik Airport to Reykjavik? It’s the vast plains of lava rocks and moss heaths. Doesn’t that lovely green make your heart skip a beat? Except that it’s winter, and it’s covered with snow most of the time. Worry not: you can still appreciate the poetic shades of light of Icelandic mosses on paper, in watercolours.

England-born artist Derek Mundell spent a year painting the beautiful moss landscapes of Iceland, and the paintings are on display at the Gerðuberg Culture House (Menningarhús Gerðubergi), running up to and including this Sunday.

Mundell was inspired by the prize-winning Icelandic author Thor Vilhjálmsson’s book Justice Undone. “Last year in June I switched on the radio, and there was him reading this piece from the book,” Mundell said. He instantly connected with Vilhjálmsson’s words. “Thor could see all these colours and hear the stream running. It was so poetic, and I said, ‘I’m gonna have to look at my view on moss again’.” And that was the spark that started Mundell’s exhibition “Moss–Colonist of Fire and Ice.”

Photo source: Present Art

Not a lot of people can capture the beauty of moss heaths as well as Mundell does. You can really feel the power of nature in his paintings. So make sure to visit the gallery before Monday and get your moss fix.

Gerðuberg Culture House (Menningarhús Gerðubergi)
Gerðuberg 3-5, Reykjavík
Open Time:
9 – 18 on Weekdays
13 – 16 on Weekends

 

Latest

Culture
Art
Faces of Reykjavík: Sunna

Faces of Reykjavík: Sunna

by

Who are the Faces of Reykjavík? This month we have Sunna, who’s also a DJ, share with us some snippets

Culture
Art
Everybody’s Spectacular Festival: Breathing Life Into Performance

Everybody’s Spectacular Festival: Breathing Life Into Performance

by

“The name has a double meaning. It’s both a reference to the body and to the fact that everybody is

Culture
Art
Diana Forever: Celebrating 20 Years Since The Death Of An Icon

Diana Forever: Celebrating 20 Years Since The Death Of An Icon

by

20 years ago, internationally beloved Lady Diana lost her life in a tragic “car accident” in Paris. Her glamorous lifestyle,

Culture
Art
We’re Gonna Need A Bigger Boat: Fish Restaurant Messinn Opens Second Location

We’re Gonna Need A Bigger Boat: Fish Restaurant Messinn Opens Second Location

by

Most informal communication between Icelandic locals and visitors of this volcanic island have for decades revolved around the question “How

Culture
Art
Making Of An Artist: Persian Carpets And Frost Activities With Þórdís Erla

Making Of An Artist: Persian Carpets And Frost Activities With Þórdís Erla

by

Þórdís Erla Zoëga is a visual artist based in Iceland. She received her BFA degree from the Audio Visual department

Culture
Art
120-Year Old Theatre Iðnó Gets A Brand New Life

120-Year Old Theatre Iðnó Gets A Brand New Life

by

With its egg-white facade and prime location on Reykjavík’s Tjörnin pond, the 120-year-old theatre Iðnó is one of those buildings

Show Me More!