A Cheapskate’s Guide To Romance In Reykjavík

A romantic getaway in Reykjavík, oh wouldn’t it be heaven? But everything costs a fortune here and let’s face it, since your dad’s British Aerospace shares went kaput money has been tight.

Romantic activities like bathing in the Blue Lagoon–as if you were Jon and Ygritte on ‘Game of Thrones’–or going to the Phallological Museum costs precious money, excluding cheapskates like you and I. But fear not, because the Grapevine has five low-budget alternatives that’ll allow you and bae to enjoy some quality time together while you’re visiting.

1. Einar Jónsson Sculpture Garden

Just a jaunt from Reykjavik’s Hallgrímskirkja lies the Einar Jónsson Sculpture Garden, and it’s filled with free love lessons; some of which will be seared into your mind forever. Twenty minutes should be enough to absorb Einar’s influential style, but don’t leave without seeing Ýmir Og Auðhumla. Thank me later.

2. Graffiti

Reykjavik is full of quality street-art and it’s free for low-lives like you to see. Plenty of works can be found on Laugavegur and by milling around you’ll see plenty. Get hotter under the collar at the seafront, where you will see some raunchy monochrome murals just past the Fiskislóð Bónus. This burst of heat will be very welcome, because it’s fucking freezing down there.

3. Tjörnin Pond

The geese, swans and ducks at the Tjörnin pond are some of the toughest you’ll ever come across. When it’s frozen over, you’ll still be able to catch them belly sliding like it’s the most normal thing in the world. Unlike British swans, who are still beholden to Queen Elizabeth II, these little anarchists will do you in if you’re not careful. Make sure you feed them bread, or expect to lose one of your eyes.

4. Northern Lights Viewing Spot

You can catch the Northern Lights at a viewing point across the road from Oddsson Hostel in Vesturbærinn–about a 15-minute walk from the bottom of Laugavegur. There’s an emotionally needy cat that knocks around these parts as well, so be prepared to give it some love.

5. Cat Spotting

The Oddsson cat is just one of many in Reykjavík, so you needn’t worry if that little guy isn’t out to play. You’ll find loads of others wandering the residential streets at night, but be prepared to get your David Attenborough on, because I’m pretty sure I saw a Lynx last week.