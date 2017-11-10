Diana Forever: Celebrating 20 Years Since The Death Of An Icon

20 years ago, internationally beloved Lady Diana lost her life in a tragic “car accident” in Paris. Her glamorous lifestyle, relentless charity work and turbulent love life have cemented Princess Di as a mythical figure in the public’s collective conscious. She may be gone, but her memory most certainly lives on in the hearts and minds of the public. From the 10th to the 26th of November, a celebration of these shared and enduring ideas about Diana will be on display in ‘Diana Forever,’ an exhibition of original works by 12 Icelandic artists in Ekkisens and Gallery Port.

Curator Auður Lóa Guðnadóttir says, “As more people hear of the exhibition, we have more and more people coming to us and telling us a story about Diana or showing us a work about her that they did years ago. This is a big part of the exhibition as this material is on a line between art and popular culture. Because the public seems to own Diana, we can access a very wide swathe of society. At heart, the only art form is the stories we tell each other. We are trying to put those histories into a tactile thing.”

The exhibition will showcase a variety of art forms, including performances, portraits, sketches, carpentry, video, text and podcasts. In addition, on Saturday, 18th of November at 19:00 there will be a live performance at Mengi by art duo Berglind Erna Tryggvadóttir and Rúnar Örn Marinósson, followed by another by Guðrún Heiður Ísaksdóttir and María Worms. Topping the night off will be a lecture about the Princess and a special appearance by celebrated performance artist Ragnar Kjartansson.

The exhibition opens at 17:00 on the 10th of November at Gallery Port and Ekkisens. Wine and cucumber sandwiches, British style, will be on offer on opening night.

