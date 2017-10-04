Culture
Jimi Tenor Comes To Iceland To Play Live Film Score

Jimi Tenor, the esteemed Finnish electronic and experimental musician who’s released with Warp, Kitty-Yo and, more recently, Sähkö Recordings, will play a one-off show in Reykjavík tomorrow night as part of the RIFF film festival.

The occasion is a special screening of the 60-minute film ‘Nuntius’, an unscripted and near-silent futuristic road movie made in collaboration with Jori Hulkkonen, who’ll join Tenor in creating a live score. Tenor and Hulkkonen say the film was inspired by silent films such as ‘Chien D’Andalou,’ ‘Nosferatu’ and ‘Metropolis,’ as well as more recent works such as Eisenstein’s ‘Ivan the Terrible,’ Tarkovski’s ‘Solaris,’ and Kubrik’s ‘Space Odyssey 2001.’

The piece is described as a visual poem with electronic music accompaniment. ‘Nuntius’ isn’t currently available to watch in full online, so the screening presents a rare opportunity for fans of cult science fiction. And Jimi Tenor.

You can find more information about the event on the Facebook page here.

