Culture
In Photos: Seen Zine Launch Party

Words by
@brainlove
Photos by
Varvara Lozenko

Published September 15, 2017

A new book was launched last night at Gallery Port by Seen Zine, edited by Anna Maggý & Júlía Tómasdóttir. A handsomely produced limited edition soft-back, the book is an eye-catching collection of multidisciplinary work by interesting young artists working in visual art, fashion, tattooing, photography, and more, and including work by Aron Frey, Alexander Hugo, Katrín Braga, Korkimon, Viðar Logi, Kjartan Hreins, Sigurður Ýmir & Margrét Landmark, amongst others. The launch was a roadblock event with the crowd spilling out into Laugavegur. We dropped by to take in the scene.

