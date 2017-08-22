Culture
Faces of Reykjavík: Húbert Óðinn Huntingdon Williams

Zoë Vala Sands
Words by
Photos by
Zoe Vala Sands

Published August 22, 2017

You know what they say, there’s no better way to understand a city than by finding out what its locals would do with a time machine.

Name: Húbert Óðinn Huntingdon Williams
Age: 21
From: Reykjavík

What would you do if you had a time machine?
Go to the year 2001, relax, and invent something like Google.
If you had a boat, what would you name it?
Guðrún, after my mother. It would be a sailboat.
What was the last thing you purchased?
Toast and coffee.
What do you want?
To be alive with friends and good work.
If you could change one thing about the world, what would it be?
Every day would have a good vibe.
What music are you listening to?
Alternative music and ‘70s funk, Marvin Gaye.

