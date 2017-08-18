Culture
Beasts Of Iceland: The Arctic Fox

Beasts Of Iceland: The Arctic Fox

Hannah Jane Cohen
Words by
@maidofshade
Photos by
Wikipedia

Published August 18, 2017

After a mosey about the Golden Circle, you—our tourist reader—might be wondering, “How the hell does any animal survive on this godforsaken Atlantic rock?” It’s a fair question. With its lack of vegetation, merciless climate, and general all-around uncomfortableness, Iceland is not an easy place for any living being to survive. That said, there are a number of cool fauna in the country to explore.

So, let’s meet the…

Arctic Fox

The Iceland Arctic Fox, or vulpes lagopus fuliginosus, is the only native terrestrial mammal in the country. Strutting around since the end of the Ice Age, these hearty carnivores have become a national symbol. And hearty they are: not only does their stunning white coat ensure they stay toasty in temperatures up to −70 °C (−94 °F), but their peculiar fat ratio makes it easy for them to thrive on seasonal food supplies.

In terms of munchies, the foxes subsist on birds, berries, eggs, and seal pups if they can find them. In times of starvation, though, the cuddly looking carnivore has been known to eat its own feces. Does this make them cannibals? It’s up to debate—they might just be perverts.

While they are cute little buddies, keep your distance if you see one in the wild. While attacks on humans are rare, the male foxes have been known to fight each other to the death over the hottest female fox in the neighborhood. We wouldn’t risk it.

The Coprophagic Cur

Have these furry munchkins tickled your zoological bone? Well the Arctic Fox Center in Súðavík is the perfect place to indulge your foxy desires. It’s got exhibits, tours, and even two ambassador foxes raised to be friendly and loving to humans. Woohoo!

All in all, the Arctic Fox is not only a fascinating animal but a beautiful representation of Icelanders—white, blonde, and surprisingly violent.

For more information (and a cute video!) on the arctic fox, check out our interview with fox tamer Stella Kristjánsdóttir here.

Latest

Culture
Reykjavík Of Yore: The Farmers’ Wet Dream Parliament Made Happen

Reykjavík Of Yore: The Farmers’ Wet Dream Parliament Made Happen

by

Not many hotels are deemed so important that Parliament passes laws to get them built, but that was the case

Culture
Time Capsule: “Perlufestin” Tjörninn

Time Capsule: “Perlufestin” Tjörninn

by

On the east bank of Tjörnin, the lake in the middle of downtown Reykjavík, lies a delicate mermaid statue: “Perlufestin”

Culture
Áslaug Magnúsdóttir: The Master Collaborator Who Is Taking Centre Stage

Áslaug Magnúsdóttir: The Master Collaborator Who Is Taking Centre Stage

by and

Áslaug Magnúsdóttir takes to the stage in near darkness, her face lit only by her laptop screen. A juddering, bassy

Culture
Lagaffe Tales: Iceland’s Biggest House Label Celebrates 5 Years Of Grooves

Lagaffe Tales: Iceland’s Biggest House Label Celebrates 5 Years Of Grooves

by

Kaffibarinn, the legendary (but narrow) bar on Bergstaðastræti, has been the bastion of house music in Reykjavík for years. It’s

Culture
City Guide: Vegan Iceland – An Ethical Day In Reykjavík

City Guide: Vegan Iceland – An Ethical Day In Reykjavík

by and

Just a few years ago, it was pretty hard to be a vegetarian in Iceland, never mind a vegan. But

Culture
The Great Guide To Pride: Books, Parades and Brunch

The Great Guide To Pride: Books, Parades and Brunch

by , and

Reykjavík’s annual Pride festival is a colourful explosion of parties, parades, seminars and events all based around celebrating, examining, discussing

Show Me More!