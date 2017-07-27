Culture
Buddy Up With Ívar: A Reykjavík Music Walk

Buddy Up With Ívar: A Reykjavík Music Walk

Words by
Photos by
Johanna Eriksson

Published July 27, 2017

DJ and FM Belfast band member Ívar Pétur Kjartansson stands in his natural habitat, behind the counter surrounded by vinyl records and CDs amidst the music mayhem that is Lucky Records. “I actually don’t work here, I’m just helping out,” he says, as we sit down to talk about his latest project.

In a city where guided tours are hardly scarce, it’s surprising that an alternative approach, focussing on Reykjavík’s vibrant music, art and cultural life, actually is lacking. Until this May, that is, when Ívar debuted his atypical and personalized “On Tour with Ívar,” which takes you down the hip back streets of central RVK. “I did a lot of research, and there’s nothing that focusses on basically what’s nice, and that’s not just a gimmick of ‘Get an Icelandic experience’ or something like that,” he says. By way of explaining his motivation in starting the tour, he continues: “I’m also a hopeless 9-5 worker, since I always need to ask for days off to go on tour. And when I’m not touring, there’s no income. So I wanted to create my own job.”

On Tour with Ívar takes visitors around a circuit of Ívar’s favorite gems. It’s like stepping into someone’s everyday life, and Ívar seem to be homies with most people we meet. “He’s the doorman for the facilities where me and my friends plays basketball, just over there,” Ívar explains when an older man greets him enthusiastically at the start of our tour, and points across the road. And that’s how it goes for the next three hours, as Ívar makes sure we’re fed, watered and entertained, while introducing us to the cultural scene and his acquaintances within it.

It’s easygoing and it’s fun. Although Ívar started off our conversation claiming he would treat me as a tourist rather than a journalist, I feel more like a buddy. By the end of the tour I know, for example, that Ívar has a legit phobia of flies that he’s trying not to pass on to his three-year-old son, and that his snowboarding obsession is next-level stuff, since he dreams about it almost every night. Cool rider, that Ívar. Find out for yourself.

On tour with Ívar costs 9900 ISK, with food and drinks included. Book it here.

Latest

Culture
Making of an Artist: Drones, Collaborations & Transcendence With Kira Kira

Making of an Artist: Drones, Collaborations & Transcendence With Kira Kira

by

Kira Kira is a prolific Icelandic artist, filmmaker and musician with an ever-evolving, collaborative, and multidisciplinary practise. Here, she talks

Culture
Making Of An Artist: Language, Creativity & Space Time With Tonik Ensemble

Making Of An Artist: Language, Creativity & Space Time With Tonik Ensemble

by

Anton Kaldal is the mind behind Tonik Ensemble, whose simmering, lush electronic album ‘Snapshots’ was named the Grapevine’s Album of

Culture
The Natural: Solstice With Rap Wonderboy Aron Can

The Natural: Solstice With Rap Wonderboy Aron Can

by

Think back to the biggest birthday party you’ve had, or your wedding, Quinceañera, Bar/Bat Mitzvah, Confirmation, whatever—that one moment where

Culture
Creating A Universe: The Electrifying World Of Extreme Chill

Creating A Universe: The Electrifying World Of Extreme Chill

by

“Electronic music is in my DNA”, co-founder of Extreme Chill Festival, Pan Thorarensen, says when asked about the annual electronic

Culture
Night And Day Festival Cancelled

Night And Day Festival Cancelled

by

The Night and Day festival, hosted by The xx and scheduled to take place mid-July by Skógafoss, has been cancelled.

Culture
Making Of An Artist: Satanic Paranoia & Galactic Conquest With Kolbeinn Hugi

Making Of An Artist: Satanic Paranoia & Galactic Conquest With Kolbeinn Hugi

by

Kolbeinn Hugi Höskuldsson is a visual artist whose multimedia work has been exhibited widely in Iceland and internationally. Here, he

Show Me More!