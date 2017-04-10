Culture
Life In Pictures: Icelandic Dance Company

Words by
Photos by
Art Bicnick

Published April 10, 2017

The Grapevine hopped over to The Icelandic Dance Company for a behind-the-scenes look at “Fórn” (“Sacrifice”), a collection of new commanding creations exploring the relationship between art and religion.

15:35— Garðar Borgþórsson, sound engineer, preparing on stage
17:04— The backstage crew comparing notes
17:51— Erna Ómarsdóttir, the creative director of the Icelandic Dance Company and one of the stars of the show, getting into character
16:24— Margret Bjaradottir instructing the dancers, They played guitar whilst dancing.
18:21— Dancer putting on make-up
18:11— Warming up
18:31 Erna and Sofia Jernberg getting into costume
19:23— Aðalheiður Halldórsdóttir on stage during ‘Shrine,’ Erna Ómarsdóttir and Valdimar Jóhannesson’s contribution to the show
22:38— The stage is cleared, cleaned, and prepared for the next show
