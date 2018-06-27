Drinking & Nightlife Shopping Dining Activities
Best Of
2018
Best of West Iceland 2018: Best Tour

The west of Iceland begins just outside Greater Reykjavík’s northern city limits. From undulating fjords and stretches of idyllic farmland to the rolling fields of Borgarfjörður, to the geothermally active Snæfellsnes peninsula, the Langjökull glacier, and the sprawling Kalmanstunga lava field, it’s an area that contains all the diversity of Iceland. Each region is rich with small towns, tucked-away pools, remote glaciers and historic sites. It’s a wonderful part of Iceland, and we’ve distilled some of the must-see places for you here.

Best Tour

Vatnshellir Cave

Road 574, 356 Snæfellsbær

It only takes an hour to experience the Vatnshellir cave, but it was still the unanimous choice of the panel for best tour. Put on a helmet and marvel at stalagmite-like formations which were formed by dripping lava and bacteria that sparkles in your flashlight beams. After the final descent—35 metres below the surface—shut off your flashlights and stand in complete and utter darkness. The disembodiment will only be exacerbated by the fact that due to the composition of the cave walls, Vatnshellir has no echo, so no one will hear you scream.

Runner-Up:

Viking Sushi
Stykkishólmur

If you prefer your scenic cruises with a little nosh, try “Viking Sushi”. While meandering around the many islands of the Breiðafjörður bay, you’ll taste the freshest seafood around as scallops, clams and urchins are plucked from the sea floor right before your eyes. Soy sauce and wasabi are provided.

Runner-Up:

Into The Glacier
Langjökull

So you’ve been on a glacier, but have you been in one? If no, the Langjökull Ice Tunnel will give you the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to stroll around under ice. The man-made cavernous structure spiders its way through the glacier giving you unparalleled views and a general sense of ‘woah’. There’s even an ice chapel if you feel a little romantic.

More Best Of Iceland Awards

