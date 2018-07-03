Best Of The Westfjords 2018: Best Tour

The Westfjords lie entirely outside of the Ring Road’s island-encompassing loop, making them one of the more remote corners of Iceland. The roads are carved into an endless sequence of vast flat-topped mountains punctuated by tiny towns in narrow fjords, often with great pools and hot pots. At the northern edge lies the wild nature reserve of Hornstrandir, only accessible by boat or on foot. To get away from the bustle of the tourist trail, the Westfjords are always a good bet.

Best Tour Vigur Island Ísafjörður Vigur is an island in the middle of Ísafjarðardjúp, famed for its birdlife—including puffins. With more avian residents than humans, there is a single row of buildings, including the tiniest post office ever, and even a windmill. The island is small enough to explore in a day, and there’s a boat that comes and goes from nearby Ísafjörður. Or if you’re the type who prefers to earn your idyllic island time with exercise, it can also be reached by a kayak tour with Ögur Travel or Borea Adventures. Runner-Up: Tungudalur & Seljalandsdalur Vestfjarðarvegur The downhill slopes of Tungudalur and the cross-country trails of Seljalandsdalur are the main local ski areas. There are day tours for all skill levels, and if you’re insanely outdoorsy, our panellists also recommend Aurora Arktika, who offer a six-day tour in which you can sail the Westfjords for some backcountry skiing and kayaking. Runner-Up: Hornstrandir Hornstrandir With its sheer cliffs, wide valleys and abandoned villages, Hornstrandir

feels like the end of the earth. Being one of Iceland’s few Nature Reserves, arctic foxes are protected here, making it one of the best places to see them. Fox-watching tours are run by Borea or West Tours, who make sure the habitats are visited sustainably.

More Best Of Iceland Awards

