Best Of West Iceland 2018: Best Café

The west of Iceland begins just outside Greater Reykjavík’s northern city limits. From undulating fjords and stretches of idyllic farmland to the rolling fields of Borgarfjörður, to the geothermally active Snæfellsnes peninsula, the Langjökull glacier, and the sprawling Kalmanstunga lava field, it’s an area that contains all the diversity of Iceland. Each region is rich with small towns, tucked-away pools, remote glaciers and historic sites. It’s a wonderful part of Iceland, and we’ve distilled some of the must-see places for you here.

Best Café Fjöruhúsið Route 574, Hellnar If the weather is good, there might not be a better view in Iceland than that from the patio of this seaside café. The cosy spot faces the Baðstofa rock formation along the Atlantic, where calls of nesting birds echo with the rush of the tide. “The location is stunning,” the panel notes. “Their coffee and food is incredible too. The seafood soup is a standout, as is their cakes and waffles.” Runner-Up: Kaffi Kyrrð Skúlagata 13, Borgarnes Kaffi Kyrrð is both a coffeehouse and a florist, so if you’re looking for some lilies and a latte, this is your spot. With kitschy décor and sanguine platitudes (“Dream, Hope, Love”), Borgarnes’s Kyrrð is the best place to have a quiche while pretending you’re in your great aunt’s living room, except well, with better quiche. A kitsch quiche, if you will. Runner-Up: Settlement Centre Brakarbraut 13-15, Borgarnes The Settlement Centre puts much more on the table than just info on your favourite Saga heroes and heroines. “Their café has a really good vegetarian buffet,” one panel member raves. They’re referring to the 2.200 ISK ‘Wellness Lunch’. “It’s rare to find a good vegetarian dish around here, much less a buffet,” she says.

