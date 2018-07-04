Best Of South Iceland 2018: Must-See Spot

Southern Iceland is home to most of the most popular tourist routes in Iceland—with good reason. The coastal Ring Road road from Reykjavík to Höfn is a trail of picturesque towns, black sand beaches, dramatic mountains, powerful waterfalls, basalt cliffs, towering glaciers and sprawling lava fields. It’s a completely immersive and visceral experience of Iceland’s natural environment that you could easily spend weeks exploring. These are just a few of our favourite sites along the way.

Must-See Spot Þórsmörk South Coast, Route 249 This tucked away valley is blocked to normal cars by the Krossá river, meaning it’s determined hikers who bus or jeep their way there. The mountains are purple and blue, there are hiking trails to suit all abilities, hot pools to soak in, and camping huts to rest beneath the fresh air. “It’s just one of the most beautiful spots on earth,” said the panel. With all kinds of peaks and nooks and crannies, the area is full of natural beauty and folkloric significance, with all kinds of historical landmarks and spiritual tales attached to the trails and region. It has a very special feeling. Runner-Up: Svínafellsjökull Vatnajökull National Park After a bumpy drive up to the viewpoint, you literally arrive at the edge of the glacier. Sitting quietly up on the hill with a stunning view over the rich blue ice of the glacier tongue, this place brings a sense of true zen and an endless feeling of contemplation. Runner-Up: Jökulsárlón Vatnajökull National Park This icy lagoon is a true wonder. The effects of climate change have been very visible in recent years and the size of the icebergs has greatly diminished, but it’s worth seeing while one has the chance. Take public or group transport to reduce environmental impact.

More Best Of Iceland Awards

You can buy a copy of the full Best Of Iceland 2018 magazine—an essential guide to having fun in Iceland—here, posted worldwide. We also have a Special Offer double-pack that also includes our Best Of Reykjavík magazine, about places to eat, see, swim, visit, and shop in the country’s capital city, here.