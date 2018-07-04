Best Of
South
Best of South Iceland 2018: Best Café

Best of South Iceland 2018: Best Café

Words by
@rvkgrapevine

Published July 4, 2018

Southern Iceland is home to most of the most popular tourist routes in Iceland—with good reason. The coastal Ring Road road from Reykjavík to Höfn is a trail of picturesque towns, black sand beaches, dramatic mountains, powerful waterfalls, basalt cliffs, towering glaciers and sprawling lava fields. It’s a completely immersive and visceral experience of Iceland’s natural environment that you could easily spend weeks exploring. These are just a few of our favourite sites along the way.

Best Café

Kaffi Krús
Austurvegur 7, Selfoss

A staple for the past 25 years, this is a super cosy place that’s a great stop for a nice meal after a long day on the road. Located in a beautifully maintained historic house, the décor mixes antique and modern elements seamlessly and with clean design. The nice little menu has a great selection of meals, while the in-house bakers make sure to have 16 incredible varieties of cake every day. They look as good as they taste and the service is absolutely lovely, too.

Runner-Up:

Græna Kannan
Sólheimar Ecovillage

Set inside a spacious greenhouse, this charming café in the ecovillage serves organic coffee, cakes and baked goods. Having recently undergone some renovations, it is a great place to stop by to meet the friendly residents and experience the unique atmosphere.

 

Runner-Up:

Bókakaffið
Austurvegur 22, Selfoss

The perfect spot for the total bookworm, this cosy and quiet bookstore serves up a nice basic menu of coffees and pastries to keep the avid reader alert. Both a great hangout spot for locals and place to have a little caffeine boost along the drive, the calm, homey atmosphere is perfect. And they keep their piano in tune.

More Best Of Iceland Awards

You can buy a copy of the full Best Of Iceland 2018 magazine—an essential guide to having fun in Iceland—here, posted worldwide. We also have a Special Offer double-pack that also includes our Best Of Reykjavík magazine, about places to eat, see, swim, visit, and shop in the country’s capital city, here.

