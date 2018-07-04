Best of South Iceland 2018: Best Café

Southern Iceland is home to most of the most popular tourist routes in Iceland—with good reason. The coastal Ring Road road from Reykjavík to Höfn is a trail of picturesque towns, black sand beaches, dramatic mountains, powerful waterfalls, basalt cliffs, towering glaciers and sprawling lava fields. It’s a completely immersive and visceral experience of Iceland’s natural environment that you could easily spend weeks exploring. These are just a few of our favourite sites along the way.

Best Café Kaffi Krús Austurvegur 7, Selfoss A staple for the past 25 years, this is a super cosy place that’s a great stop for a nice meal after a long day on the road. Located in a beautifully maintained historic house, the décor mixes antique and modern elements seamlessly and with clean design. The nice little menu has a great selection of meals, while the in-house bakers make sure to have 16 incredible varieties of cake every day. They look as good as they taste and the service is absolutely lovely, too. Runner-Up: Græna Kannan Sólheimar Ecovillage Set inside a spacious greenhouse, this charming café in the ecovillage serves organic coffee, cakes and baked goods. Having recently undergone some renovations, it is a great place to stop by to meet the friendly residents and experience the unique atmosphere. Runner-Up: Bókakaffið Austurvegur 22, Selfoss The perfect spot for the total bookworm, this cosy and quiet bookstore serves up a nice basic menu of coffees and pastries to keep the avid reader alert. Both a great hangout spot for locals and place to have a little caffeine boost along the drive, the calm, homey atmosphere is perfect. And they keep their piano in tune.

