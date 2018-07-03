Best Of East Iceland 2018: Best Café

The Eastfjords of Iceland are, geographically, one of the oldest areas of the country, and the furthest from the capital. The mountains slump diagonally into the sea, creating a beautiful and distinctive landscape. Many of the winding fjords are cut off from Route One, which runs inland, but for the relatively few tourists who make it, they contain interesting little towns and tucked-away villages with many interesting and eccentric sights, stops, bars and shops.

Best Café Salt Geirsgata 3, Egilsstaðir Out in the east, seasonal opening times can be patchy and inconvenient, but Egillstaðir’s café-bar Salt has you covered. Whatever the time of year, you can hole up in this spacious and comfortable dining room and tuck into something from the surprisingly massive and diverse menu, which has everything from curries to pizzas to local meat and fish dishes, and more besides. Runner-Up: Kaupvangskaffi Hafnarbyggð 4a, Vopnafjörður This large, proud, red-painted harbour house is one of the main buildings in Vopnafjörður. It contains a local history museum, an information centre, a crafts shop, and a cosy and welcoming café. “Try the stellar local seafood pizza,” the panel advised. The opening hours are somewhat sporadic, so check in advance. Runner-Up: Móðir Jörð Vallanes Translating as “Mother Earth,” this charming café and B&B is on the grounds of an organic farm tucked away in a wooded area near the shores of lake Lagerfljót. There’s a store selling products grown and packed on the farm, and the café serves delicious and healthy food in a light dining room with big windows. It’s only open in summer, so check ahead.

More Best Of Iceland Awards

You can buy a copy of the full Best Of Iceland 2018 magazine—an essential guide to having fun in Iceland—here, posted worldwide. We also have a Special Offer double-pack that also includes our Best Of Reykjavík magazine, about places to eat, see, swim, visit, and shop in the country’s capital city, here.